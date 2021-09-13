Log in
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of General Manager (Project Development)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
News

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of General Manager (Project Development)

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Announcement Subtitle Cessation of General Manager (Project Development)
Securities SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD. (SINGHAIYI)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 13, 2021 18:00
Submitted By Celine Tang
Group Managing Director
Description Cessation of General Manager (Project Development)
Cessation Details
Name of person Mary Chan Man-Fong
Age 55
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
Effective date for cessation Sep 30, 2021
Detailed reason(s) for cessation Ms. Mary Chan had, on 1 July 2021, tendered her resignation as the General Manager, Project Development of the Company to pursue other career opportunities. The Board of Directors thanks Ms. Mary Chan for her dedicated service and contribution to SingHaiyi Group Ltd and wishes her success in her future endeavors.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? Yes
If yes, please provide full details The duties and responsibilities of Ms. Mary Chan will be taken over and assumed by the Technical Director, Project Development & Sales Admin, Ms. Catherine Chang.
Date of appointment to current position Oct 1, 2020
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation) 3
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months 0
Job Title General Manager (Project Development)
Role and responsibilities Ms. Mary Chan is overall responsible for the planning, execution and completion of the construction projects.
Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries No
Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries? No
Other directorships
Past (for the last 5 years) None
Present None

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
