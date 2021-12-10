General Announcement::Electronic Dissemination of Offeree Circular

SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.

(Company Registration No.: 198803164K)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED FOR AND

ON BEHALF OF HAIYI TREASURE PTE. LTD.

DESPATCH OF NOTIFICATION OF ELECTRONIC DISSEMINATION OF THE OFFEREE

CIRCULAR

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of SingHaiyi Group Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to refer shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") to:

the offer announcement dated 9 November 2021 (the " Offer Announcement ") made by United Overseas Bank Limited (" UOB "), for and on behalf of Haiyi Treasure Pte. Ltd.

(the " Offeror "), in relation to the voluntary conditional cash offer (the " Offer ") for all the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) (the " Offer Shares ") in the capital of the Company, including all the Offer Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by parties acting or deemed to be acting in concert with the Offeror; the announcement dated 10 November 2021 made by the Company, in response to the Offer Announcement; the announcement dated 15 November 2021 made by the Company, in relation to the appointment of Provenance Capital Pte. Ltd. as the independent financial adviser

(" IFA ") to the directors of the Company (" Directors ") who are considered independent for the purposes of the Offer (" Independent Directors "); the formal offer document dated 26 November 2021 (the " Offer Document ") issued by UOB, for and on behalf of the Offeror, setting out the terms and conditions of the Offer; and the announcement dated 6 December 2021 (the " Offer Unconditional Announcement ") made by UOB, for and on behalf of the Offeror, announcing that, inter alia , the Offer has been declared unconditional in all respects.

Unless and otherwise defined, all capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Offer Document and the relevant announcements.

2. DESPATCH OF NOTIFICATION

2.1 Further to the above announcements, the Board wishes to inform Shareholders that the notice to Shareholders (the "Notification") containing the address and instructions for the electronic retrieval of the circular to Shareholders dated 10 December 2021 in relation to the Offer which contains, inter alia, the advice of the IFA to the Independent Directors, and the recommendation of the Independent Directors in respect of the Offer (the "Offeree Circular"), has been despatched to Shareholders on 10 December 2021.

1