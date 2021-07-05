Response to Query Regarding Trading Activity::

SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.

(Company Registration No. 198803164K)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES REGARDING TRADING ACTIVITY

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of SingHaiyi Group Ltd. (the "Company") refers to queries from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 5 July 2021 regarding the unusual volume movements in the Company's shares (the "Queries").

The Board's responses to the Queries are as follows:

Question 1: Are you (the issuer) aware of any information not previously announced concerning you, your subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading? Such information may include events that are potentially material and price-sensitive, such as discussions and negotiations that may lead to joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions or purchase or sale of a significant asset. You may refer to paragraph 8 in Appendix 7.1 of the Mainboard Rules for further examples. - If yes, the information shall be announced immediately.

The Company is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading.

The Company will, in compliance with its obligations under the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST (the "Mainboard Rules"), make the relevant announcement(s) on SGXNET if or when required.

Question 2: Are you aware of any other possible explanation for the trading? Such information may include public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

The Company is not aware of any other possible explanation for the trading.

Question 3: Can you confirm your compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, Mainboard Rule 703?

The Company confirms its compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, Mainboard Rule 703.

The Company has obtained the Board's approval on the aforesaid replies to the query raised by the SGX-ST. In addition, the Board collectively and individually takes responsibility for the accuracy of the aforesaid replies to the queries raised by the SGX-ST.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Celine Tang

Group Managing Director

6 July 2021