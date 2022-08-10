Log in
    SINH.N0000   LK0440N00004

SINGHE HOSPITALS PLC

(SINH.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
2.700 LKR    0.00%
06:10aSINGHE HOSPITALS : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022
PU
05/30SINGHE HOSPITALS : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31 March 2022
PU
05/30Singhe Hospitals PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singhe Hospitals : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

30th June 2022

SINGHE HOSPITALS PLC

(PB 70371 PQ)

Singhe Hospitals PLC

INCOME STATEMENT & STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Period Ended 30th June 2022

30-Jun-2022

30-Jun-2021

Variance

Variance

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

%

Not Audited

Not Audited

Revenue

220,848,011

249,213,418

(28,365,407)

(11. 4 %)

Cost of Services

(82,529,010)

(128,082,494)

(45,553,484)

(35. 6 %)

Gross Profit

17,188,077

14.

2 %

138,319,001

121,130,924

Other Income and Gains

552,386

7,632

544,754

7137.

8 %

Administrative Expenses

(121,215,478)

(104,187,405)

17,028,073

16.

3 %

Other Operating Expenses

(11,108,493)

(9,560,380)

1,548,113

16.

2 %

Finance Cost

(12,358,854)

(7,269,732)

5,089,122

70.

0 %

Profit Before Tax

(5,932,478)

(4901. 3 %)

(5,811,439)

121,039

Income Tax

(142,786)

-

142,786

Profit for the Year

(6,075,263)

(5019. 3 %)

(5,954,224)

121,039

Total Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) for the Year

(5,954,224)

121,039

Earnings Per Share - Basic

(0.01)

0.00

2

Singhe Hospitals PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30th June 2022

30-Jun-2022

30-Jun-2021

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Not Audited

Not Audited

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

738,894,938

727,992,495

Right of Use Assets

60,356,047

50,632,720

Intangible Assets

6,754,116

7,758,997

806,005,101

786,384,212

Current Assets

Inventories

83,404,226

66,054,625

Trade and Other Receivables

40,813,759

49,535,611

Financial Investments

20,720

18,405

Income Tax Recoverable

1,220,639

3,554,985

Cash and Bank Balances

16,547,996

26,653,749

142,007,340

145,817,375

Total Assets

948,012,441

932,201,588

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

375,000,000

375,000,000

Capital Reserves

109,774,781

108,332,429

Retained Earnings

3,637,085

(6,700,438)

Total Equity

488,411,866

476,631,991

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

202,127,925

161,804,543

Lease Liability

30,422,483

26,499,966

Deferred Tax Liabilities

71,250,071

75,476,229

Retirement Benefit Obligations

9,615,140

10,694,668

313,415,619

274,475,406

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

22,019,142

24,938,402

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

53,192,234

69,470,738

Amounts Due to Related Parties

672,111

1,672,102

Lease Liability

14,829,944

19,011,496

Bank Overdrafts

55,471,525

66,001,454

146,184,956

181,094,191

Total Equity and Liabilities

948,012,441

932,201,588

Net Assets Per Share

1.13

1.11

The above figures are provisional & subject to audit.

It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

Asanka De Silva

Finance Manager

The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved & Signed on behalf of the Board.

Navinda Weerasinghe

Lakshika Weerasinghe

Managing Director

Director

09.08.2022

Rathnapura

3

Singhe Hospitals PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Period Ended 30th June 2022

Stated

Revaluation

Gain / ( Loss) on

Retained

Capital

Reserves

Defined Benefit Plan

Earnings

Total

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April, 2021

375,000,000

106,242,881

2,089,548

(6,821,476)

476,510,953

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

121,039

121,039

Balance as at 30th June, 2021

375,000,000

106,242,881

2,089,548

(6,700,437)

476,631,992

Profit for the Period

16,291,744

16,291,744

Other Comprehensive Income

-

1,677,154

-

1,677,154

Deferred Tax Impact on Actuarial Gain/(Loss)

(234,802)

(234,802)

Deferred Tax on Revaluation

-

Deferred Tax Charge on Revaluation Due to

-

Changes in Income Tax Rate

Balance as at 31st March, 2022

375,000,000

106,242,881

3,531,900

9,591,307

494,366,088

Profit for the Period

(5,954,222)

(5,954,222)

Balance as at 30th June, 2022

375,000,000

106,242,881

3,531,900

3,637,085

488,411,866

4

Singhe Hospitals PLC

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Year Ended 30th June 2022

30-Jun-2022

30-Jun-2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Rs.

Rs.

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

(5,811,439)

121,039

Adjustments for

Depreciation & Amortization

20,464,425

19,485,408

Provision for Retirement Gratuity

578,560

450,000

Finance Expense

13,674,150

7,269,732

Interest Income

(5,930)

(1,710)

Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes

28,899,766

27,324,469

Changes in Working Capital

(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

1,545,759

1,831,649

(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

(2,190,104)

(75,224)

Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables

(16,037,124)

473,506

Cash Generated From Operations

12,218,297

29,554,400

Finance Costs Paid

(13,674,150)

(6,059,205)

Defined Benefit Plan Costs Paid

(1,018,688)

(166,100)

Net Cash From Operating Activities

(2,474,540)

23,329,095

Cash Flows From/(Used in) Investing Activities

Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment

(10,160,759)

(2,037,419)

Acquisition of Capital Work in Progress

(889,740)

(253,013)

Acquisition of Intangible Assets

-

(275,000)

Income From Investments - Interest Received

5,930

1,710

Net Cash Flows From/(Used in) Investing Activities

(11,044,569)

(2,563,722)

Cash Flows from /(Used in) Financing Activities

Proceeds from Interest Bearing Borrowings

44,264,822

-

Repayments from Interest Bearing Borrowings

(23,971,767)

(10,489,650)

Proceeds from Leases

1,315,296

-

Repayments of Leases Liability

(8,672,126)

(6,673,552)

Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities

12,936,226

(17,163,202)

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(582,884)

3,602,171

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year

(38,340,663)

(42,949,875)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year

(38,923,547)

(39,347,706)

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash at Bank

3,311,938

1,012,389

Bank Overdrafts

(55,471,525)

(66,001,454)

Cash in Hand

13,236,058

25,641,360

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year

(38,923,547)

(39,347,706)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Singhe Hospital plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
