Singhe Hospitals : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022

Singhe Hospitals PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30th June 2022

30-Jun-2022 30-Jun-2021 ASSETS Rs. Rs. Not Audited Not Audited Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 738,894,938 727,992,495 Right of Use Assets 60,356,047 50,632,720 Intangible Assets 6,754,116 7,758,997 806,005,101 786,384,212 Current Assets Inventories 83,404,226 66,054,625 Trade and Other Receivables 40,813,759 49,535,611 Financial Investments 20,720 18,405 Income Tax Recoverable 1,220,639 3,554,985 Cash and Bank Balances 16,547,996 26,653,749 142,007,340 145,817,375 Total Assets 948,012,441 932,201,588 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and Reserves Stated Capital 375,000,000 375,000,000 Capital Reserves 109,774,781 108,332,429 Retained Earnings 3,637,085 (6,700,438) Total Equity 488,411,866 476,631,991 Non-Current Liabilities Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 202,127,925 161,804,543 Lease Liability 30,422,483 26,499,966 Deferred Tax Liabilities 71,250,071 75,476,229 Retirement Benefit Obligations 9,615,140 10,694,668 313,415,619 274,475,406 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 22,019,142 24,938,402 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 53,192,234 69,470,738 Amounts Due to Related Parties 672,111 1,672,102 Lease Liability 14,829,944 19,011,496 Bank Overdrafts 55,471,525 66,001,454 146,184,956 181,094,191 Total Equity and Liabilities 948,012,441 932,201,588 Net Assets Per Share 1.13 1.11

The above figures are provisional & subject to audit.

It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

Asanka De Silva

Finance Manager

The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved & Signed on behalf of the Board.