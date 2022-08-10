Singhe Hospitals : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
30th June 2022
SINGHE HOSPITALS PLC
(PB 70371 PQ)
Singhe Hospitals PLC
INCOME STATEMENT & STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Period Ended 30th June 2022
30-Jun-2022
30-Jun-2021
Variance
Variance
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
%
Not Audited
Not Audited
Revenue
220,848,011
249,213,418
(28,365,407)
(11. 4 %)
Cost of Services
(82,529,010)
(128,082,494)
(45,553,484)
(35. 6 %)
Gross Profit
17,188,077
14.
2 %
138,319,001
121,130,924
Other Income and Gains
552,386
7,632
544,754
7137.
8 %
Administrative Expenses
(121,215,478)
(104,187,405)
17,028,073
16.
3 %
Other Operating Expenses
(11,108,493)
(9,560,380)
1,548,113
16.
2 %
Finance Cost
(12,358,854)
(7,269,732)
5,089,122
70.
0 %
Profit Before Tax
(5,932,478)
(4901. 3 %)
(5,811,439)
121,039
Income Tax
(142,786)
-
142,786
Profit for the Year
(6,075,263)
(5019. 3 %)
(5,954,224)
121,039
Total Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) for the Year
(5,954,224)
121,039
Earnings Per Share - Basic
(0.01)
0.00
Singhe Hospitals PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30th June 2022
30-Jun-2022
30-Jun-2021
ASSETS
Rs.
Rs.
Not Audited
Not Audited
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
738,894,938
727,992,495
Right of Use Assets
60,356,047
50,632,720
Intangible Assets
6,754,116
7,758,997
806,005,101
786,384,212
Current Assets
Inventories
83,404,226
66,054,625
Trade and Other Receivables
40,813,759
49,535,611
Financial Investments
20,720
18,405
Income Tax Recoverable
1,220,639
3,554,985
Cash and Bank Balances
16,547,996
26,653,749
142,007,340
145,817,375
Total Assets
948,012,441
932,201,588
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital
375,000,000
375,000,000
Capital Reserves
109,774,781
108,332,429
Retained Earnings
3,637,085
(6,700,438)
Total Equity
488,411,866
476,631,991
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
202,127,925
161,804,543
Lease Liability
30,422,483
26,499,966
Deferred Tax Liabilities
71,250,071
75,476,229
Retirement Benefit Obligations
9,615,140
10,694,668
313,415,619
274,475,406
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
22,019,142
24,938,402
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
53,192,234
69,470,738
Amounts Due to Related Parties
672,111
1,672,102
Lease Liability
14,829,944
19,011,496
Bank Overdrafts
55,471,525
66,001,454
146,184,956
181,094,191
Total Equity and Liabilities
948,012,441
932,201,588
Net Assets Per Share
1.13
1.11
The above figures are provisional & subject to audit.
It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
Asanka De Silva
Finance Manager
The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved & Signed on behalf of the Board.
Navinda Weerasinghe
Lakshika Weerasinghe
Managing Director
Director
09.08.2022
Rathnapura
Singhe Hospitals PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Period Ended 30th June 2022
Stated
Revaluation
Gain / ( Loss) on
Retained
Capital
Reserves
Defined Benefit Plan
Earnings
Total
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01st April, 2021
375,000,000
106,242,881
2,089,548
(6,821,476)
476,510,953
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
121,039
121,039
Balance as at 30th June, 2021
375,000,000
106,242,881
2,089,548
(6,700,437)
476,631,992
Profit for the Period
16,291,744
16,291,744
Other Comprehensive Income
-
1,677,154
-
1,677,154
Deferred Tax Impact on Actuarial Gain/(Loss)
(234,802)
(234,802)
Deferred Tax on Revaluation
-
Deferred Tax Charge on Revaluation Due to
-
Changes in Income Tax Rate
Balance as at 31st March, 2022
375,000,000
106,242,881
3,531,900
9,591,307
494,366,088
Profit for the Period
(5,954,222)
(5,954,222)
Balance as at 30th June, 2022
375,000,000
106,242,881
3,531,900
3,637,085
488,411,866
Singhe Hospitals PLC
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Year Ended 30th June 2022
30-Jun-2022
30-Jun-2021
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Rs.
Rs.
Profit Before Income Tax Expense
(5,811,439)
121,039
Adjustments for
Depreciation & Amortization
20,464,425
19,485,408
Provision for Retirement Gratuity
578,560
450,000
Finance Expense
13,674,150
7,269,732
Interest Income
(5,930)
(1,710)
Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes
28,899,766
27,324,469
Changes in Working Capital
(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories
1,545,759
1,831,649
(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
(2,190,104)
(75,224)
Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
(16,037,124)
473,506
Cash Generated From Operations
12,218,297
29,554,400
Finance Costs Paid
(13,674,150)
(6,059,205)
Defined Benefit Plan Costs Paid
(1,018,688)
(166,100)
Net Cash From Operating Activities
(2,474,540)
23,329,095
Cash Flows From/(Used in) Investing Activities
Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment
(10,160,759)
(2,037,419)
Acquisition of Capital Work in Progress
(889,740)
(253,013)
Acquisition of Intangible Assets
-
(275,000)
Income From Investments - Interest Received
5,930
1,710
Net Cash Flows From/(Used in) Investing Activities
(11,044,569)
(2,563,722)
Cash Flows from /(Used in) Financing Activities
Proceeds from Interest Bearing Borrowings
44,264,822
-
Repayments from Interest Bearing Borrowings
(23,971,767)
(10,489,650)
Proceeds from Leases
1,315,296
-
Repayments of Leases Liability
(8,672,126)
(6,673,552)
Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities
12,936,226
(17,163,202)
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(582,884)
3,602,171
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year
(38,340,663)
(42,949,875)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year
(38,923,547)
(39,347,706)
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash at Bank
3,311,938
1,012,389
Bank Overdrafts
(55,471,525)
(66,001,454)
Cash in Hand
13,236,058
25,641,360
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year
(38,923,547)
(39,347,706)
