1606 Corp Increases Production To Meet CBD Product Demand

PHOENIX, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1606 Corp. (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD holding company today announced that production of $150,000 in new inventory has been ordered to meet demand from new distributor's representing 1606's Brio Nutrition line of CBD products.

Brio Nutrition is a rapidly growing health and wellness CBD brand, owned by 1606 Corp, and has recently secured a major distribution deal with Cool Blue Distribution. As part of this deal, Brio Nutrition is supplying its CBD products to some Cool Blue's extensive network of over 800 stores. To keep up with the demand generated by exciting new partnerships, Brio Nutrition has announced that it has ordered $150,000 in new inventory to accommodate demand, and a more substantial order in the works.

The products have been well received by consumers, resulting in a significant increase in sales for 1606 Corp. The success of the Brio Nutrition products in the market is largely due to their high-quality, innovative CBD formulations. Brio has excelled through top tier branding and packaging. This has resulted in a loyal customer base that continues to grow nationwide.

"The partnership with Cool Blue has been great, which gives us access to their network which is why we have to place a new inventory order. Our margins are great, so this is a big step for Brio and for CBDW," said Greg Lambrecht, CEO 1606 Corp.

About 1606 Corp;

In April 2021, 1606 Corp. was spun off from Singlepoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING).1606 has been able to add a variety of CBD products under the Brio Nutrition line, and smokable hemp brands Truz and CBD Singlz. The company intends to acquire Companies in the CBD, including brands, distribution, retail outlets, and manufacturing. 1606 Corp. was awarded the ticker symbol CBDW in mid-January 2022.

Rates of cannabidiol (CBD) usage in the United States are projected to surge in 2023, according to industry With recent studies suggesting as high as a 10% year-over-year (YoY) increase in usage, Top CBD supplier predicts that 2023 will be a pivotal year for the industry as the widespread adoption of CBD-infused products is set to take place across the health and wellness, beauty, and food and beverage industries. Data from 2022 provides insight into the widespread nature of CBD-infused products. The Center for Advancing Health (CFAH) reported that 26% of Americans used CBD in 2022, and according to ClevelandClinic.org, https://my.clevelandclinic.org/. It is also often marketed toward individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, quitting smoking, fitness recovery, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of 1606 Corp (the "Company"), its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

