WOBURN, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has recently partnered with a nonprofit housing developer whose focus is to develop and preserve affordable, high quality rental housing. The project will consist of 27 custom solar panel systems and over 400+ kW DC installed throughout Cambridge, MA.

"We are excited to be playing a big part to help those in Cambridge achieve alignment with their city's renewable energy goals," said Michael Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "Our partner is continuously seeking new ways to lessen the environmental impact of their buildings and we are thrilled to be working with them to provide that solution in the most seamless way possible." Within the scope of the project, Boston Solar will provide comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

"This is an impactful opportunity for us," said Michael Ricci, Director of Commercial Solar at Boston Solar. "Not only do we get to continue building our commercial portfolio with this partnership, we also get to help provide clean and energy efficient homes for families in our very community." This partnership will ultimately help both parties achieve their renewable energy goals while pushing Boston Solar one step closer to the forefront of commercial solar operations in Massachusetts.

Boston Solar continues its history of successfully executing commercial projects for esteemed clients, such as Fenway Park, a global manufacturer, luxury hotel chain and a Federal Agency, with ongoing updates on further progress expected. With an eye toward an increase in commercial ventures in 2024, Boston Solar anticipates significant growth in revenue. The company has accumulated its most extensive pipeline of commercial projects to date, with further details set to be revealed weekly as developments progress.

Stay tuned for future announcements and updates as the project moves towards completion.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite – 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

