Phoenix AZ - April 22nd, 2024 - SinglePoint Inc. (Cboe BZX: SING), a leading firm in renewable energy in the residential and small commercial solar sector, provides an update regarding the delay in filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Financial Statements").

The on-time filing of our quarterly and annual financial statements has always been and will continue to be a priority for SinglePoint Inc., and a Company obligation of great importance to our investors and shareholders. The preparation of our 2023 Annual Financial Statements has been underway for a while and we are in the process of completing the audit for the 2023 Annual Financial Statements.

The delay in reporting has been due to the sheer volume of information that required review and the synchronization of timing and external bandwidth available at some of our third party professional resources. The combination of an extensive amount of data and current staffing levels, both internally and externally, has prolonged the time needed to thoroughly review all required information. The Company wants to inform its shareholders that there are no indications of underlying issues with the 2023 Annual Financial Statements; the delay is purely a result of the time required to manage and review a significant amount of data.

The temporary filing delay, as of this point, has had no adverse effect on our core business operations.

It is essential that we maintain our listing on Cboe BZX and we intend to do so. We expect to regain our compliance with the Cboe BZX's timely filing requirements. The Cboe BZX has formally notified us that we must submit a plan by June 16, 2024, detailing our approach to regain compliance with the timely filing requirements. After reviewing our plan, the Cboe BZX will determine the appropriate timeline for us to meet these compliance standards. SinglePoint is confident in its ability to regain compliance with the timely filing requirement well before the June 16, 2024 deadline.

We at SinglePoint remain committed to upholding the highest standards of financial reporting and transparency. We are taking decisive steps to enhance our procedures and ensure that our contracted service providers have more than enough adequate bandwidth so that we will in the future have the capacity to meet the expectations of our shareholders, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies.

We appreciate the patience and support of our investors and stakeholders during this period.

