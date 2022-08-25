Singular Genomics Announces Updated Presentation Time at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

Presentation now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced its presentation time at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase has been updated.



The new time for the presentation is 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as previously scheduled, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and access a live webcast of the presentation by following this link. Following the event, an archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.singulargenomics.com under Presentations & Events.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine.

