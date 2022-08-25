Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMIC   US82933R1005

SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.

(OMIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-25 pm EDT
3.070 USD   +2.68%
04:06pSingular Genomics Announces Updated Presentation Time at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase
GL
08/18Singular Genomics to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase
GL
08/17UBS Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $4.50 From $10
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singular Genomics Announces Updated Presentation Time at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

08/25/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced its presentation time at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase has been updated.

The new time for the presentation is 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as previously scheduled, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and access a live webcast of the presentation by following this link. Following the event, an archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.singulargenomics.com under Presentations & Events.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine.

Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


All news about SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
04:06pSingular Genomics Announces Updated Presentation Time at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group ..
GL
08/18Singular Genomics to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company S..
GL
08/17UBS Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Presents at UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Inno..
CI
08/10JPMorgan Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Overweight
MT
08/10BofA Securities Double Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Underperform From Buy; P..
MT
08/10Goldman Sachs Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is..
MT
08/09SINGULAR GENOMICS : Reports Recent Highlights and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - ..
PU
08/09SIMILAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,46 M - -
Net income 2022 -109 M - -
Net cash 2022 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 62,9x
EV / Sales 2023 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,99 $
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Spaventa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dalen Meeter Vice President-Finance
Eli Glezer Chief Scientific Officer
Kim Puloma Kamdar Independent Director
Michael J. Pellini Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.-74.13%213
MODERNA, INC.-44.31%55 327
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-17.83%43 238
LONZA GROUP AG-28.41%41 871
SEAGEN INC.6.16%30 270
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.30.32%26 526