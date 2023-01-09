Advanced search
    OMIC   US82933R1005

SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.

(OMIC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
2.010 USD   +4.15%
Singular Genomics : JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Investor Presentation
PU
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Singular Genomics Reports Instrument Shipments and Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue
GL
Singular Genomics : JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Investor Presentation

01/09/2023
4 1 S T A N N U A L J P M O R G A N H E A L T H C A R E C O N F E R E N C E

Dalen Meeter, CFO | Sam Ropp, CCO

January 12, 2023

F O R WA R D - LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this presentation and the associated discussion, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) our ability to successfully manufacture and commercialize the G4 in accordance with our timelines, objectives and specifications; (ii) our ability to successfully ship G4 systems on our timeline; (iii) our ability to achieve customer and scientific acceptance of the G4; (iv) the market opportunities for our product offerings; and (v) the ability of our product offerings to successfully compete with existing and new products offered by our competitors. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management's current expectations or those implied by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: (i) we have incurred significant losses since inception, we expect to incur significant losses in the future and we may not be able to generate sufficient revenue to support our business plans and future operations; (ii) we have very little history manufacturing and commercializing our products or technology; (iii) the life sciences technology market is highly competitive, and if we fail to compete effectively, our business and operating results will suffer; (iv) if we are sued for infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating intellectual property rights of third parties, such litigation could be costly and time consuming and could prevent or delay us from developing or commercializing our products; (v) if our products fail to achieve early customer and scientific acceptance, we may not be able to achieve broader market acceptance for our products, and our revenues and prospects may be harmed; (vi) we expect to be highly dependent upon revenue generated from the sale of the G4 and planned PX, and any delay or failure by us to successfully manufacture and commercialize the G4 and planned PX could have a substantial adverse effect on our business and results of operations; and (vii) the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to reduce its spread have adversely impacted, and may materially and adversely impact, our business, operations, supply chain requirements, manufacturing and commercialization objectives. These and other risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates.

The performance information in this presentation and the associated discussion regarding our G4 instrument and test kits are reported at target specifications, and the performance of third-party instruments are reported based on specifications publicly available on such third party's website.

This presentation contains references to our trade names, trademarks and service marks and to those belonging to other third parties. We do not intend our use or display of a third party's trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, such third party.

PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL / 2

SINGULAR THEMES

  1. G4 is On-Market
  2. Market Opportunity
  3. Business Execution
  4. Innovation Pipeline

Customer success, resonating value proposition

Solutions for large and growing markets

Operational and commercial progress

New kits and instruments in development

PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL / 3

BENCHTOP PERFORMANCE REDEFINED

Speed

6-19 hours

Industry leading run times

Flexibility

1-4 flow cells

16 lanes

Unparalleled operational efficiency

1 G4 is On-Market

Power

15-400 Gb output range

More data per day than any other

benchtop sequencer

Accuracy

75%-90% bases ≥ Q30

State-of-the-art industry standard

PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL / 4

SCALING COMMERCIAL

1 G4 is On-Market

Brand Awareness & Growth

Strong tradeshow & customer engagements

Value Proposition Resonating

Growing Marketing & Sales funnels

Customer Success

Multiple installations and positive feedback

PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
