Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMIC   US82933R1005

SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.

(OMIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
2.975 USD   -7.03%
04:06pSingular Genomics to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase
GL
08/17UBS Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $4.50 From $10
MT
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Presents at UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Innovations Summit 2022, Aug-11-2022 08:00 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singular Genomics to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced plans to present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually.

Singular Genomics’ management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and access a live webcast of the presentation by following this link. Following the event, an archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.singulargenomics.com, in the News & Events section.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine.

Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


All news about SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
04:06pSingular Genomics to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company S..
GL
08/17UBS Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Presents at UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Inno..
CI
08/10JPMorgan Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Overweight
MT
08/10BofA Securities Double Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Underperform From Buy; P..
MT
08/10Goldman Sachs Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is..
MT
08/09SINGULAR GENOMICS : Reports Recent Highlights and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - ..
PU
08/09SIMILAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,46 M - -
Net income 2022 -109 M - -
Net cash 2022 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2022 73,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,20 $
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Spaventa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dalen Meeter Vice President-Finance
Eli Glezer Chief Scientific Officer
Kim Puloma Kamdar Independent Director
Michael J. Pellini Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC.-72.32%228
MODERNA, INC.-37.79%61 810
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.72%44 878
LONZA GROUP AG-26.39%43 629
SEAGEN INC.10.47%31 500
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.31.58%26 782