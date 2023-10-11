Singular Health Group Limited welcomed the official appointment of Mr. Denning Chong as Chief Executive Officer. Following his appointment as Interim CEO and Managing Director in April 2023: Resignation of Managing Director and Strategic Review, dated 17th April 2023), Mr. Chong has been instrumental in leading a strategic review that has seen the consolidation of premises and streamlining of the Group's structure to reduce operating costs, and a strong focus on enterprise-led sales of the 3Dicom software. As a co-founder of Singular Health and previous Non-Executive Director of Singular Health, Mr. Chong has a strong knowledge of the medical technology landscape, the Company's operations and the support of the team and significant shareholders.