Singular Health Group Limited welcomed the official appointment of Mr. Denning Chong as Chief Executive Officer. Following his appointment as Interim CEO and Managing Director in April 2023: Resignation of Managing Director and Strategic Review, dated 17th April 2023), Mr. Chong has been instrumental in leading a strategic review that has seen the consolidation of premises and streamlining of the Group's structure to reduce operating costs, and a strong focus on enterprise-led sales of the 3Dicom software. As a co-founder of Singular Health and previous Non-Executive Director of Singular Health, Mr. Chong has a strong knowledge of the medical technology landscape, the Company's operations and the support of the team and significant shareholders.
Singular Health Group Limited Announces Appointment of Mr. Denning Chong as Chief Executive Officer
October 11, 2023 at 05:22 pm EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023