Singular Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHG

Entity name

SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday January 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date SHGAU OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.50 300,000 10/01/2022 SHGAV OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.60 400,000 10/01/2022 SHGAT OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.40 300,000 10/01/2022

