Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Singular Health Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHG   AU0000129892

SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD

(SHG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/20 11:43:20 pm
0.29 AUD   -1.69%
12:52aSINGULAR HEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHG
PU
01/07Singular Health to Release Shares from Escrow
MT
01/07SINGULAR HEALTH : Application for quotation of securities - SHG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singular Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHG

01/21/2022 | 12:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday January 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SHGAU

OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.50

300,000

10/01/2022

SHGAV

OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.60

400,000

10/01/2022

SHGAT

OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.40

300,000

10/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

58639242765

1.3

ASX issuer code

SHG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

31-Dec-2021 15:03

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

SHG

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class or new class) where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

SHGAU : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.50

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

10/1/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities

300,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued in respect of Engagement letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.

ASX +security code and description

SHGAV : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.60

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

10/1/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

only

400,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued in respect of Engagement letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.

use

ASX +security code and description

SHGAT : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.40

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

10/1/2022

personalFor

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities 300,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued in respect of Engagement letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Singular Health Group Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
12:52aSINGULAR HEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHG
PU
01/07Singular Health to Release Shares from Escrow
MT
01/07SINGULAR HEALTH : Application for quotation of securities - SHG
PU
2021SINGULAR HEALTH : Proposed issue of securities - SHG
PU
2021SINGULAR HEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHG
PU
2021Singular Health Teams Up with Customa to Build Custom Stoma Seals; Shares Decline 5%
MT
2021Singular Health Group Ltd Awards $99,936 in IMCRC Activate Funding & Update on VisualEy..
CI
2021Singular Health Group Ltd Partners with Customa to Build Custom Stoma Seals
CI
2021Singular Health Completes Integration of Surgical Planning Program into 3Dicom Platform
MT
2021SINGULAR HEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,46 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net income 2021 -4,46 M -3,20 M -3,20 M
Net cash 2021 3,99 M 2,87 M 2,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,3 M 22,0 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 61,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Singular Health Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hanly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nick Hollens Chief Financial Officer
Howard Digby Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Morrell Chief Technology Officer
James Hill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD5.36%22
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-13.84%33 848
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED5.92%11 229
OMNICELL, INC.-15.77%6 678
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-27.72%3 402
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-23.08%3 261