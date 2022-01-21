Singular Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHG
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday January 21, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
SHGAU
OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.50
300,000
10/01/2022
SHGAV
OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.60
400,000
10/01/2022
SHGAT
OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.40
300,000
10/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
58639242765
1.3
ASX issuer code
SHG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
21/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
31-Dec-2021 15:03
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
SHG
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class or new class) where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
SHGAU : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.50
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
10/1/2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
300,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued in respect of Engagement letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.
ASX +security code and description
SHGAV : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.60
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
10/1/2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
only
400,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued in respect of Engagement letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.
use
ASX +security code and description
SHGAT : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2024 EX $0.40
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
10/1/2022
personalFor
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
300,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued in respect of Engagement letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Singular Health Group Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Sales 2021
0,46 M
0,33 M
0,33 M
Net income 2021
-4,46 M
-3,20 M
-3,20 M
Net cash 2021
3,99 M
2,87 M
2,87 M
P/E ratio 2021
-5,15x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
30,3 M
22,0 M
21,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
61,1x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.