    SHG   AU0000129892

SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD

(SHG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singular Health : Proposed issue of securities - SHG

12/30/2021 | 11:37pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options ($0.40, expiry 2 years from date of issue)

300,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options ($0.50, expiry 2 years from date of issue).

300,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options ($0.60, expiry 2 years from date of issue).

400,000

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

7/1/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

58639242765

1.3

ASX issuer code

SHG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options ($0.40, expiry 2 years from date of issue)

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 300,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued in respect of Engagement Letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

27,200.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Options details

use

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.4000

7/1/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

SHG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Standard unlisted options terms and conditions. Key details of exercise price and expiry set out above.

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options ($0.50, expiry 2 years from date of issue).

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 300,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued in respect of Engagement Letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.

Yes

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

24,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.5000

7/1/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

SHG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Standard unlisted options terms and conditions. Key details of exercise price and expiry set out above.

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Singular Health Group Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 04:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,46 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net income 2021 -4,46 M -3,23 M -3,23 M
Net cash 2021 3,99 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,3 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 61,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Singular Health Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hanly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nick Hollens Chief Financial Officer
Howard Digby Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Morrell Chief Technology Officer
James Hill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD0.00%22
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-4.91%39 734
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-72.49%10 993
OMNICELL, INC.50.46%7 765
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED85.01%4 773
SECTRA AB (PUBL)168.71%4 194