Singular Health : Proposed issue of securities - SHG
12/30/2021 | 11:37pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options ($0.40, expiry 2 years from date of issue)
300,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options ($0.50, expiry 2 years from date of issue).
300,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options ($0.60, expiry 2 years from date of issue).
400,000
confirmed
Proposed +issue date
7/1/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SINGULAR HEALTH GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
58639242765
1.3
ASX issuer code
SHG
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options ($0.40, expiry 2 years from date of issue)
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 300,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued in respect of Engagement Letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
27,200.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Options details
use
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.4000
7/1/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
SHG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Standard unlisted options terms and conditions. Key details of exercise price and expiry set out above.
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options ($0.50, expiry 2 years from date of issue).
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 300,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
use
Issued in respect of Engagement Letter for the provision of research and promotional activities and associated activities.
Yes
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
24,000.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.5000
7/1/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
SHG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Standard unlisted options terms and conditions. Key details of exercise price and expiry set out above.
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Proposed issue of securities
