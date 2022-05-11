Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Singularity Future Technology Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGLY   US82935V2088

SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(SGLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 10:18:52 am EDT
4.635 USD   +0.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) on Behalf of Investors

05/11/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that “Singularity’s CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims” and “fled to the U.S. while at least 28 other individuals involved in the case were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 months to 15 years.” Furthermore, the report stated that “Singularity’s massive [cryptocurrency] mining rig deal appears to be a brazen undisclosed related party deal” and that “[w]e see little evidence that Singularity’s ‘proprietary’ crypto mining rigs ever existed in the first place. The photos and descriptions of Singularity’s miners match precisely with another brand called KOI Miner.”

On this news, Singularity’s stock fell $1.95, or 28.9%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Singularity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Managers and Directors
Jie Yang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lei Cao Chairman, President & Vice President
Tuo Pan CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Shi Qiu Chief Technology Officer
Jing Shan Chief Operating Officer
