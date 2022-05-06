Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Singularity Future Technology Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    SGLY   US82935V2088

SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(SGLY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.240 USD   -11.67%
05:12pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) Investors
BU
04/27SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22CAPITALGAINSREPORT : 5 Fintech Stocks To Buy Ahead The Sector Rebound
AQ
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) Investors

05/06/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY). The investigation concerns whether Singularity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Singularity focuses innovative solutions for globally interconnected AI networks and establishes state-of-the-art crypto mining pools.

On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research released a research report that alleged that “Singularity’s CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims.” The Hindenburg report also claimed to “see little evidence that Singularity’s ‘proprietary’ crypto mining rigs ever existed in the first place. The photos and descriptions of Singularity’s miners match precisely with another brand called KOI Miner.” On this news, the price of Singularity shares declined by $1.95 per share, or approximately 28.89%, from $6.75 per share to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Singularity securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,82 M - -
Net cash 2021 44,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jie Yang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lei Cao Chairman, President & Vice President
Tuo Pan CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Shi Qiu Chief Technology Officer
Jing Shan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD.0.63%106
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-41.63%12 188
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-19.32%1 767
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.79.87%1 285
CRYOPORT, INC.-56.09%1 201
WINCANTON PLC12.09%630