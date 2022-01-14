Singularity Future Technology : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 14, 2022 (January 10, 2022)

SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD.

98 Cutter Mill Road

, Suite 322

Great Neck, New York 11021

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (718)888-1814

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 11, 2022

As previously disclosed, on January 11, 2022, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K to report that the Company's joint venture, Thor Miner Inc ("Thor"), entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with SOS Information Technology New York Inc. (the "Buyer"). Pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, Thor agreed to sell and the Buyer agreed to purchase certain cryptocurrency mining hardware and other equipment. The aggregate amount of the Purchase and Sale Agreement is $200,000,000, which is expected to be completed under separate purchase orders. Thor and the Buyer agreed that the Buyer shall make payment equal to 50% of the total purchase price within 5 days after the execution of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, and the remaining 50% for each order shall be paid at least seven (7) calendar days before the shipment.

Subsequently, Thor and the Buyer agreed that the Buyer shall make payment equal to 50% of the total purchase price of each order within 5 days, and the remaining 50% for each order shall be paid at least seven (7) calendar days before the shipment. The first order under the Purchase and Sale Agreement Thor received was a $80,000,000 order placed on January 10, 2022. As of the date of this report, Thor has already received the $40,000,000 for the first order.

Date: January 14, 2022

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.) By: /s/ Yang Jie Name: Yang Jie Title: Chief Executive Officer

2