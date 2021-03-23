Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Plans Amendment of the Current Terms and Conditions of the Issued Bond (WKN: A2AA5H) and Publishes Invitation to Vote without Meeting

03/23/2021 | 02:59am EDT
March 23, 2021

Kahl am Main, March 23, 2021 - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) publishes the invitation to vote without meeting pursuant to Art. 18 and Art. 5 et seq. SchVG (debt securities SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5, WKN: A2AA5H).

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has already reached an agreement regarding the amendment of the essential terms and conditions of the bond with the bearers of more than 25 % of the overall bond volume in the amount of € 12.0 million. This agreement proposes the extension of the term to maturity by five additional years until July 2026, a reduction of the interest payments for this new term to maturity and an increased redemption amount. In order for the amendment of the bond's terms and conditions to become effective, the company invites all bearers of the debt securities (bondholders) to the required votes at short notice.

Accordingly, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES asks the bondholders to vote without a meeting within a period of time from Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 0:00 (CEST) until Friday, April 9, 12:00 p.m. (CEST). A vote without a meeting is the preferred option compared with a meeting in presence due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with regards to costs.

The subject matter of the resolution to be voted on includes the resolution on the extension of the term of the bond, the adjustment of the interest rate during the extended term and the increase of the redemption amount. From March 23, 2021, the complete invitation will be available in the German Federal Gazette and on SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' website (www.singulus.de) under the section 'Credit Relations' and under the subsection 'Bond 2021' ((https://www.singulus.de/de/credit-relations/anleihe2021.html).).

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES kindly asks all bondholders to take part in the vote and to vote in favor of the resolution proposed by the company.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology as well as consumer goods and data storage sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 172 833 2224
Email: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 06:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.