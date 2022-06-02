Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Singulus Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   DE000A1681X5

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06/02 11:36:14 am EDT
4.180 EUR   +3.21%
11:42aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Publication of the audited annual financial statements 2020 postponed
PU
05/24SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : takes out loan in the amount of EUR 10.0 million and thus closes a significant part of the financing
PU
05/11Singulus Technologies AG Introduces New Silex Production System for High-Efficiency Solar Cells
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Publication of the audited annual financial statements 2020 postponed

06/02/2022 | 11:42am EDT
Kahl am Main, 2 June 2022 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is postponing the publication of the audited annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year, which was planned for tomorrow, Friday, June 3, 2022. The auditor elected by the Annual General Meeting requested additional audit documents at short notice.

The Company continues to expect the completion of the audit and the issuance of an unqualified audit opinion during the month of June.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103, D-63796 Kahl/Main, ISIN: DE0007238909, WKN: 723890

Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
Email: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

  • Next PostSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES takes out loan in the amount of EUR 10.0 million and thus closes a significant part of the financing

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 15:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 33,3 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
Net income 2020 -40,0 M -42,6 M -42,6 M
Net Debt 2020 16,7 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,0 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 77,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Markus Ehret Head-Finance, Human Resources, IT & Controlling
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Strahberger Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG0.50%38
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.96%64 064
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.44%34 981
FANUC CORPORATION-12.61%31 449
SANDVIK AB-19.52%25 905
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-34.34%23 822