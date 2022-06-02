SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Publication of the audited annual financial statements 2020 postponed

Kahl am Main, 2 June 2022 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is postponing the publication of the audited annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year, which was planned for tomorrow, Friday, June 3, 2022. The auditor elected by the Annual General Meeting requested additional audit documents at short notice.

The Company continues to expect the completion of the audit and the issuance of an unqualified audit opinion during the month of June.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103, D-63796 Kahl/Main, ISIN: DE0007238909, WKN: 723890

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

Email: bernhard.krause@singulus.de