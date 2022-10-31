SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Submission deadline for the audited financial statements for the business years 2020 and 2021 extended by major lender

Kahl am Main, October 31, 2022 - The competent regional court had confirmed to the company that no actions for avoidance had been received and with the legal validity of the resolutions of the second creditors' meeting on September 20, 2022 concerning the SINGULUS bond with ISIN DE000A2AA5H5/ WKN A2AA5H, the company's most important lender, a major international bank, today announced that it will extend the deadline for the submission of the audited financial statements for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years until March 31, 2023. The Company currently expects that the attestations for the financial years 2020 and 2021 can be issued by January 31, 2023.

