    SNG   DE000A1681X5

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:48 2022-10-31 am EDT
2.045 EUR   +10.84%
04:30aSingulus Technologies : Submission deadline for the audited financial statements for the business years 2020 and 2021 extended by major lender
PU
08/24PGIM Real Estate and Aventos Management GmbH acquired Property in Fürstenfeldbruck from Singulus Technologies AG.
CI
08/15Singulus Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Submission deadline for the audited financial statements for the business years 2020 and 2021 extended by major lender

10/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Kahl am Main, October 31, 2022 - The competent regional court had confirmed to the company that no actions for avoidance had been received and with the legal validity of the resolutions of the second creditors' meeting on September 20, 2022 concerning the SINGULUS bond with ISIN DE000A2AA5H5/ WKN A2AA5H, the company's most important lender, a major international bank, today announced that it will extend the deadline for the submission of the audited financial statements for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years until March 31, 2023. The Company currently expects that the attestations for the financial years 2020 and 2021 can be issued by January 31, 2023.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Kontakt:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
E-Mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 33,5 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Singulus Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 9,10 €
Spread / Average Target 393%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Markus Ehret Head-Finance, Human Resources, IT & Controlling
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Strahberger Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-54.22%16
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.18%51 017
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.32%37 466
FANUC CORPORATION-20.30%25 198
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.83%22 718
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-18.46%20 340