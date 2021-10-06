Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Singulus Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   DE000A1681X5

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : negotiates large-scale project for production systems for the manufacture of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells

10/06/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES negotiates large-scale project for production systems for the manufacture of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells
October 06, 2021

Kahl am Main, October 6th, 2021 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has participated in a tender for the establishment of a European production facility for the manufacture of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has offered numerous wet chemical production systems with a low double-digit million amount. A large European energy supplier is planning to build a new factory for solar cells with a capacity of several gigawatts and has designated SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES for the delivery of the systems

The discussions with the customer are at an advanced stage, but are still subject to financing reservations and the approval of the committees on the customer side. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects a successful conclusion in the current business year.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
Email: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 21:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
09/30SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Publishes Invitation to Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
09/15SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Aims to Improve Capital Structure and Reviews Possibility of Guara..
PU
09/15SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Aims to Improve Capital Structure
PU
08/13SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Plans Financing of Corporate Growth through Capital Increase and P..
PU
08/09Singulus Technologies AG Receives Order for New Pilot Machine for Production of CIGS So..
CI
08/05SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : 05-08-2021 Results 1st half of 2021
PU
08/05SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : 05-08-2021 Zahlen für das 1. Halbjahr 2021
PU
08/05SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Financial Key Figures (unaudited) for the firs..
PU
08/05Singulus Technologies Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
08/04SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Significant Order for Medical Technology
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33,0 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net income 2020 -40,0 M -46,2 M -46,2 M
Net Debt 2020 16,7 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,8 M 40,1 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Singulus Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 8,75 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Markus Ehret Head-Finance, Human Resources, IT & Purchasing
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Strahberger Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-9.07%40
ATLAS COPCO AB29.42%72 303
FANUC CORPORATION-12.66%38 742
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.07%37 690
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.05%37 129
SANDVIK AB0.84%29 203