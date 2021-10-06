SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES negotiates large-scale project for production systems for the manufacture of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells

October 06, 2021

Kahl am Main, October 6th, 2021 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has participated in a tender for the establishment of a European production facility for the manufacture of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has offered numerous wet chemical production systems with a low double-digit million amount. A large European energy supplier is planning to build a new factory for solar cells with a capacity of several gigawatts and has designated SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES for the delivery of the systems



The discussions with the customer are at an advanced stage, but are still subject to financing reservations and the approval of the committees on the customer side. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects a successful conclusion in the current business year.



