Company Presentation

April 2024

Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

Introduction SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024 - 2 -

State-of-the-Art Technology Provider Equipment Supplier for Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

Photovoltaics

Semiconductor

Life Science

• Established:

1995 (Buyout at Merger Balzers/Leybold)

• IPO:

1997

• Employees:

320

• Research & Development

• Installation

• Consulting

• Commissioning

• Engineering & Design

• Service & Maintenance

• Project Management

• Hotline 24/7

• Production

• Training

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Three Business Segments

Leverage Technological Advantages and Innovation Across all Segments

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024 - 3 -

Solar

SOLAR

  • Crystalline Solar
  • Thin Film Solar

Life

Science

LIFE SCIENCE

  • Medical Technology
  • 3D Coating
  • 3D Production Line
  • Lacquering System
  • Data Storage

Semi-

conductor

SEMICONDUCTOR

  • Vacuum Deposition Cluster Tool

Financial Key Figures

in million €

2022

2023

Revenues

87.9

73.2

Order Intake

57.4

43.1

Order Backlog (31.12.)

84.8

54.7

EBIT

5.9

-10.1

EBITDA

9.4

-7.3

Result before Tax

3.9

-11.5

Result for the Period

-0.1

-9.8

Operating Cash Flow

-22.7

-26.3

Shareholders' Equity

-33.6

-44.6

Total Assets

77.8

71.8

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024 - 4 -

Profit & Loss Statement

in million €

2022

2023

Gross Revenues

87.9

73.2

Net Revenue

87.8

72.5

Gross Profit

25.2

16.2

(in % of Net Revenues)

(28.7 %)

(22.3 %)

R & D

-7.1

-6.9

Sales & Customer Service

-11.7

-10.9

GM & A

-10.5

-8.9

Other Income/Expenses

0.6

0.4

OPEX adj.

-28.7

-26.3

Restructuring

-2.7

0.0

Income from the sale of property, plant & equipment

12.1

0.0

OPEX

-19.3

-26.3

EBIT

5.9

-10.1

(in % of Net Revenues)

(6.7 %)

(-13.9 %)

Net Result

-0.1

-9.8

EPS (basic; €)

-0.01

-1.10

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024 - 5 -

Balance Sheet

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024

- 6 -

in million €

2022

2023

Available Cash

18.7

11.5

Restricted Cash

3.8

3.2

Total Current Receivables and

Other Assets

22.8

25.3

Total Inventories

14.0

12.7

Non Current Assets

18.5

19.1

Total Assets

77.8

71.8

Total Current Liabilities

83.7

87.3

Total Non-Current Liabilities

27.7

29.1

Total Equity

-33.6

-44.6

Equity and Liabilities

77.8

71.8

Cash Flow Development

in million €

2022

2023

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

-22.7

-26.3

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

7.3

-2.0

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

18.9

21.2

Total Cash Flow

3.5

-7.1

Liquid Funds at the Beginning of the Fiscal Year

15.0

18.7

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

0.2

-0.1

Liquid Funds at the End of the Fiscal Year

18.7

11.5

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024 - 7 -

Employees

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024

- 8 -

Dec.2022

Dec. 2023

SINGULUS Group

321

292

Domestic

271

248

Abroad

50

44

Sales Split by Segments 2023

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024 - 9 -

14.1 %

Semiconductor

32.7 %

Life Science

Life

Semi-

Solar

Science

conductor

53.2 %Solar

2022

Solar34.1 %

Life Science

58.8 %

Semiconductor 7.1 %

Sales Split by Region 2023

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

April 2024 - 10 -

45.2 %Europe

10.7 %Americas

0.1 %

Africa & Australia

44.0 %

Asia

2022

Asia52.0 %

Americas8.8 %

Europe39.1 %

Africa & Australia

0.1 %

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 21 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2024 15:27:06 UTC.