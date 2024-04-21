Company Presentation
April 2024
Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment
Introduction SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024 - 2 -
State-of-the-Art Technology Provider Equipment Supplier for Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment
Photovoltaics
Semiconductor
Life Science
• Established:
1995 (Buyout at Merger Balzers/Leybold)
• IPO:
1997
• Employees:
320
• Research & Development
• Installation
• Consulting
• Commissioning
• Engineering & Design
• Service & Maintenance
• Project Management
• Hotline 24/7
• Production
• Training
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Three Business Segments
Leverage Technological Advantages and Innovation Across all Segments
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024 - 3 -
Solar
SOLAR
- Crystalline Solar
- Thin Film Solar
Life
Science
LIFE SCIENCE
- Medical Technology
- 3D Coating
- 3D Production Line
- Lacquering System
- Data Storage
Semi-
conductor
SEMICONDUCTOR
- Vacuum Deposition Cluster Tool
Financial Key Figures
in million €
2022
2023
Revenues
87.9
73.2
Order Intake
57.4
43.1
Order Backlog (31.12.)
84.8
54.7
EBIT
5.9
-10.1
EBITDA
9.4
-7.3
Result before Tax
3.9
-11.5
Result for the Period
-0.1
-9.8
Operating Cash Flow
-22.7
-26.3
Shareholders' Equity
-33.6
-44.6
Total Assets
77.8
71.8
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024 - 4 -
Profit & Loss Statement
in million €
2022
2023
Gross Revenues
87.9
73.2
Net Revenue
87.8
72.5
Gross Profit
25.2
16.2
(in % of Net Revenues)
(28.7 %)
(22.3 %)
R & D
-7.1
-6.9
Sales & Customer Service
-11.7
-10.9
GM & A
-10.5
-8.9
Other Income/Expenses
0.6
0.4
OPEX adj.
-28.7
-26.3
Restructuring
-2.7
0.0
Income from the sale of property, plant & equipment
12.1
0.0
OPEX
-19.3
-26.3
EBIT
5.9
-10.1
(in % of Net Revenues)
(6.7 %)
(-13.9 %)
Net Result
-0.1
-9.8
EPS (basic; €)
-0.01
-1.10
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024 - 5 -
Balance Sheet
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024
- 6 -
in million €
2022
2023
Available Cash
18.7
11.5
Restricted Cash
3.8
3.2
Total Current Receivables and
Other Assets
22.8
25.3
Total Inventories
14.0
12.7
Non Current Assets
18.5
19.1
Total Assets
77.8
71.8
Total Current Liabilities
83.7
87.3
Total Non-Current Liabilities
27.7
29.1
Total Equity
-33.6
-44.6
Equity and Liabilities
77.8
71.8
Cash Flow Development
in million €
2022
2023
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
-22.7
-26.3
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
7.3
-2.0
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
18.9
21.2
Total Cash Flow
3.5
-7.1
Liquid Funds at the Beginning of the Fiscal Year
15.0
18.7
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
0.2
-0.1
Liquid Funds at the End of the Fiscal Year
18.7
11.5
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024 - 7 -
Employees
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024
- 8 -
Dec.2022
Dec. 2023
SINGULUS Group
321
292
Domestic
271
248
Abroad
50
44
Sales Split by Segments 2023
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024 - 9 -
14.1 %
Semiconductor
32.7 %
Life Science
Life
Semi-
Solar
Science
conductor
53.2 %Solar
2022
Solar34.1 %
Life Science
58.8 %
Semiconductor 7.1 %
Sales Split by Region 2023
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
April 2024 - 10 -
45.2 %Europe
10.7 %Americas
0.1 %
Africa & Australia
44.0 %
Asia
2022
Asia52.0 %
Americas8.8 %
Europe39.1 %
Africa & Australia
0.1 %
