Singulus Technologies AG is a Germany-based engineering company and develops and builds machines for production processes. Its product portfolio comprises vacuum thin-film and plasma coating, wet-chemical cleaning and etching processes as well as thermal processing technology. The Company operates through three segments: Optical Disc, Solar and Semiconductor. The Optical Disc segment manufactures and distributes integrated production lines used in the manufacture of Blu-ray discs. The Solar segment produces machinery designed for use in evaporation, cathode sputtering and selenization processes. The Semiconductor segment develops and manufactures equipment that uses tunnel magnetic resistance (TMR) technology for semiconductor applications for processing wafers for magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM), thing film heads and sensors.