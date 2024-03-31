Siniora Food Industries Company PLC is a Jordan-based food processing company. The Company primarily engaged in the meat processing industry. The Company's main purpose is producing, selling and buying meat and its byproducts; importing and exporting the necessary raw materials; and producing food products and trading in them. The Company produces a range of meat products under the brand name SINIORA. The Company's product category includes Cold Cuts, Frozen and Cans. Company's subsidiaries include Siniora Food Industries Company P.L.C, Siniora Food Industries Palestine, Diamond Meat Processing L.L.C, Siniora Gulf General Trading Co. LLC, and Saudi Siniora Trading Company W.L.L.

Sector Food Processing