Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC

ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 09-03-2024 08:50:08 PM

PM 08:50:08 2024-03-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Siniora completed the bond subscription.

ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission, Amman Stock

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ

Exchange Siniora Food Industries Subject: Bonds With

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ

ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ

reference to your letter No. 2/1/00817/24 dated

ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

2/27/2024 regarding the registration of bonds through a

ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ 2024/2/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 24/00817/1/2

non-public offer, we would like to inform you that Siniora

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺃ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ

Food Industries Company has successfully completed the

ﻩﺬﻬﻟ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺖﻤﺗﺃ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ

subscription process for these bonds in the amount of 80

.ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺃ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 80 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑﻭ ﺡﺎﺠﻨﺑ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ

million US dollars.

07-03-2024

07-03-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Bahaa Qashash

Bahaa Qashash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

