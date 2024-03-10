SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 09-03-2024 08:50:08 PM
PM 08:50:08 2024-03-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Siniora completed the bond subscription.
ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
To: Jordan Securities Commission, Amman Stock
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ
Exchange Siniora Food Industries Subject: Bonds With
ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ
ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ
reference to your letter No. 2/1/00817/24 dated
ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
2/27/2024 regarding the registration of bonds through a
ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ 2024/2/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 24/00817/1/2
non-public offer, we would like to inform you that Siniora
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺃ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ
Food Industries Company has successfully completed the
ﻩﺬﻬﻟ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺖﻤﺗﺃ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ
subscription process for these bonds in the amount of 80
.ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺃ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 80 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑﻭ ﺡﺎﺠﻨﺑ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ
million US dollars.
07-03-2024
07-03-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Bahaa Qashash
Bahaa Qashash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
