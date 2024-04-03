SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC

ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 03-04-2024 09:53:27 AM

AM 09:53:27 2024-04-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

PLC cordially invites you to attend the company's

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 11:15 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held at 11:15 on 28-04-2024 at Zoom to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Increasing the authorized capital of the Company

ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ

Voting to cover the remaining part of the authorized

ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻘﺒﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺰﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ

capital of the company amounting to 2,147,059 shares /

ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺔﻠﻤﺳﺭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ / ﻢﻬﺳ 2.147.059 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

JD by capitalizing the amount of 2,147,059 JD from the

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻩﺭﻭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2.147.059

accumulated profits to the capital and distributing them

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺄﻛ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻰﻟﺍ 2023

as free stocks to the shareholders each according to his

ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻠﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﺼﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻞﻛ

contribution in the Capital, following Resolution No. (IV)

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ (ﺎﻌﺑﺍﺭ)

of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting of the

.2024/3/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

company held on 27/3/2024.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Bahaa Qashash

Bahaa Qashash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

