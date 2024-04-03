SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 03-04-2024 09:53:27 AM
AM 09:53:27 2024-04-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
PLC cordially invites you to attend the company's
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be
ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 11:15 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held at 11:15 on 28-04-2024 at Zoom to discuss the
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Increasing the authorized capital of the Company
ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ
Voting to cover the remaining part of the authorized
ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻘﺒﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺰﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ
capital of the company amounting to 2,147,059 shares /
ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺔﻠﻤﺳﺭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ / ﻢﻬﺳ 2.147.059 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
JD by capitalizing the amount of 2,147,059 JD from the
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻩﺭﻭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2.147.059
accumulated profits to the capital and distributing them
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺄﻛ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻰﻟﺍ 2023
as free stocks to the shareholders each according to his
ﻢﻗﺭ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻠﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﺼﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻞﻛ
contribution in the Capital, following Resolution No. (IV)
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ (ﺎﻌﺑﺍﺭ)
of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting of the
.2024/3/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
company held on 27/3/2024.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Bahaa Qashash
Bahaa Qashash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
