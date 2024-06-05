SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Name of Corporate Bond: Siniora Bond-1110157230111
1110157230111-ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ :ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 05-06-2024 01:32:50 PM
PM 01:32:50 2024-06-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the first Meeting of the
ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻣ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Corporate Bonds Owners Assembly
ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES
ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻣ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
PLC invites bondholders to attend the first Meeting of the
-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ
Corporate Bonds Owners Assembly which will be held at
ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-06
11:00 on 30-06-2024 at zoom to discuss the following
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ
matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Appointing an Issue Trustee at the expense of the
ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﻧ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﺎﺼﺧﺮﻣ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﻺﻟ ًﺎﻨﻴﻣﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
Company issuing the corporate bonds
.ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻹ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Director's of Siniora
ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Food Industries Company in its meeting held on
ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/06/04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ
(04/06/2024) at 11:00 am, decided the following: First:
:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﺎًﺣﺎﺒﺻ 11:00
Approving the recommendation to the General Assembly
ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ًﻻﻭﺃ
ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (126) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﻺﻟ ﻦﻴﻣﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺎﺑ
of the bonds holders to elect an Issuance Trustee in
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
accordance with the provisions of Article (126) of the
ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ًﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ
Jordanian Companies Law. Second: Approving the
ﺩﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻓﺎﺿﻻﺍ ﺾﻌﺑ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺈﺑ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ
recommendation to the General Assembly of the bonds
ﻢﺘﺗ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ .ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻧ ﻦﻣ 19 ﻭ 18
holders to make some additions and amendments to the
ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﻮﻜﺗ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺘﺣﺍ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﻥﺎﺑ ١٨ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺍ
texts of Articles 18 and 19 of the bond issuance
.٢٩ ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻪﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻴﻌﻣ ﺮﻴﺛﺎﺗ ﻞﺒﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ
prospectus. So that the addition is made to Article 18
ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻓ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻳ 19 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺍﻭ
involves that the method of calculating the obligations
ﺓﺮﺘﻓ ﺃﺪﺒﺗ" :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺺﻨﻟﺍ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻁﻭﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
shall be based on the company's results before the effect
ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻁﻭﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﺇ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ
of IAS no. 29 While the amendment to Article 19 includes
ﺪﻌﺑﻭ 2024 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻭﺃ ﺭﺪﺼﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ،2024
changing the period of monitoring the company's
ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ،ﺮﻬﺷﺃ ﺔﺘﺳ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻳﺭﻭﺩ ﺮﻳﺭﺎﻘﺗ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻚﻟﺫ
compliance with the conditions and obligations to read as
".ﺎﻣﻮﻳ 90 ﺯﻭﺎﺠﺘﺗ ﻻ ﺓﺪﻣ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ
follows: "The period of monitoring Siniora's compliance
with the terms and obligations will begin in 2024, so that
the first report will be issued at the end of 2024 and
thereafter periodic reports shall be issued every six
months, provided that the report to be issued within a
period not exceeding 90 days."
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Page 1 of 2
SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
User Name: Bahaa Qashash
Bahaa Qashash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Siniora Food Industries PLC published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 11:07:20 UTC.