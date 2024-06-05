SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Name of Corporate Bond: Siniora Bond-1110157230111 1110157230111-ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ :ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 05-06-2024 01:32:50 PM PM 01:32:50 2024-06-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the first Meeting of the ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻣ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Corporate Bonds Owners Assembly ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻣ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

PLC invites bondholders to attend the first Meeting of the -30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ

Corporate Bonds Owners Assembly which will be held at ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-06

11:00 on 30-06-2024 at zoom to discuss the following :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

matters:

Subject: :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Appointing an Issue Trustee at the expense of the ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﻧ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﺎﺼﺧﺮﻣ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﻺﻟ ًﺎﻨﻴﻣﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

Company issuing the corporate bonds .ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻹ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Director's of Siniora ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Food Industries Company in its meeting held on ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/06/04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ

(04/06/2024) at 11:00 am, decided the following: First: :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﺎًﺣﺎﺒﺻ 11:00

Approving the recommendation to the General Assembly ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ًﻻﻭﺃ

ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (126) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﻺﻟ ﻦﻴﻣﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺎﺑ

of the bonds holders to elect an Issuance Trustee in

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

accordance with the provisions of Article (126) of the

ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻲﻜﻟﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ًﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ

Jordanian Companies Law. Second: Approving the

ﺩﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻓﺎﺿﻻﺍ ﺾﻌﺑ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺈﺑ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ

recommendation to the General Assembly of the bonds

ﻢﺘﺗ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ .ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻧ ﻦﻣ 19 ﻭ 18

holders to make some additions and amendments to the

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﻮﻜﺗ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺘﺣﺍ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﻥﺎﺑ ١٨ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻﺍ

texts of Articles 18 and 19 of the bond issuance

.٢٩ ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻪﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻴﻌﻣ ﺮﻴﺛﺎﺗ ﻞﺒﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ

prospectus. So that the addition is made to Article 18

ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻓ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻳ 19 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺍﻭ

involves that the method of calculating the obligations

ﺓﺮﺘﻓ ﺃﺪﺒﺗ" :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺺﻨﻟﺍ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻁﻭﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

shall be based on the company's results before the effect

ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻁﻭﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﺇ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ

of IAS no. 29 While the amendment to Article 19 includes

ﺪﻌﺑﻭ 2024 ﻡﺎﻋ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻭﺃ ﺭﺪﺼﻳ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ،2024

changing the period of monitoring the company's

ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ،ﺮﻬﺷﺃ ﺔﺘﺳ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻳﺭﻭﺩ ﺮﻳﺭﺎﻘﺗ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻚﻟﺫ

compliance with the conditions and obligations to read as

".ﺎﻣﻮﻳ 90 ﺯﻭﺎﺠﺘﺗ ﻻ ﺓﺪﻣ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ

follows: "The period of monitoring Siniora's compliance

with the terms and obligations will begin in 2024, so that

the first report will be issued at the end of 2024 and

thereafter periodic reports shall be issued every six

months, provided that the report to be issued within a

period not exceeding 90 days."

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ