Siniora Food Industries : Disclosure (SNRA) 2022 04 10

The difference recognized in the statement of comprehensive income is a result of foreign currency exchange differences in Turkish lira related to the subsidiary company in the Republic of Turkey amounting to 12,552,201 JD, which was not presented in the pleminary financial statements since it was audited and accounted for based on the International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" after the issuance of the pleminary financial statements noting that there is no significant changes on the net profit after tax.

ﻮﻫ ﻞﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻫﺎﻈﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻪﻴﺒﻨﺟﺍ ﺕﻼﻤﻋ ﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻓ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﺗ ﺔﻴﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﻠﻟﺎﺑ ﻪﺻﺎﺧ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ، ﺔﻴﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﻪﻳﺭﻮﻬﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ ﻢﻟ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ، ﻲﺗﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ١٢،٥٥٢،٢٠١ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ، ﻪﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﻘﻴﻗﺪﺗﻭ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺴﺘﺣﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺪﻌﺑ ، ﻪﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺍﺮﻄﻳ ﻢﻟ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ، . ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﻱﺍ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ