Siniora Food Industries : Disclosure (SNRA) 2022 04 10

SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC Date: 09-04-2022 09:56:18 PM
Subject: Other Material Information
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 09:56:18 2022-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC announces the occurrence of the following material event:
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 30-03-2022
2022-03-30 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The differences between the preliminary results and the annual financial statements and reasons for these differences supported by the external auditor
ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺍﻭ
The difference recognized in the statement of comprehensive income is a result of foreign currency exchange differences in Turkish lira related to the subsidiary company in the Republic of Turkey amounting to 12,552,201 JD, which was not presented in the pleminary financial statements since it was audited and accounted for based on the International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" after the issuance of the pleminary financial statements noting that there is no significant changes on the net profit after tax.
|
ﻮﻫ ﻞﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻫﺎﻈﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻪﻴﺒﻨﺟﺍ ﺕﻼﻤﻋ ﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻓ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﺗ ﺔﻴﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﻠﻟﺎﺑ ﻪﺻﺎﺧ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ، ﺔﻴﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﻪﻳﺭﻮﻬﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ ﻢﻟ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ، ﻲﺗﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ١٢،٥٥٢،٢٠١ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ، ﻪﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﻘﻴﻗﺪﺗﻭ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺴﺘﺣﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺪﻌﺑ ، ﻪﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺍﺮﻄﻳ ﻢﻟ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ، . ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﻱﺍ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Bahaa Al Qashash
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Bahaa Al Qashash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
