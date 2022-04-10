Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Siniora Food Industries Plc
  News
  Summary
    SNRA   JO4122211017

SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC

(SNRA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-28
5.860 JOD   +2.63%
03/31Siniora Food Industries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES P L C : Disclosure (SNRA) 2022 03 10
PU
03/10SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES P L C : Board Of Directors Decision-(SNRA)-2022-03-10
PU
Siniora Food Industries : Disclosure (SNRA) 2022 04 10

04/10/2022 | 03:29am EDT
SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC Date: 09-04-2022 09:56:18 PM

Subject: Other Material Information

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 09:56:18 2022-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC announces the occurrence of the following material event:

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺬﻐﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻴﻨﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 30-03-2022

2022-03-30 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The differences between the preliminary results and the annual financial statements and reasons for these differences supported by the external auditor

ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺍﻭ

The difference recognized in the statement of comprehensive income is a result of foreign currency exchange differences in Turkish lira related to the subsidiary company in the Republic of Turkey amounting to 12,552,201 JD, which was not presented in the pleminary financial statements since it was audited and accounted for based on the International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" after the issuance of the pleminary financial statements noting that there is no significant changes on the net profit after tax.

ﻮﻫ ﻞﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻫﺎﻈﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻪﻴﺒﻨﺟﺍ ﺕﻼﻤﻋ ﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻓ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﺗ ﺔﻴﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﻠﻟﺎﺑ ﻪﺻﺎﺧ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ، ﺔﻴﻛﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﻪﻳﺭﻮﻬﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ ﻢﻟ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ، ﻲﺗﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ١٢،٥٥٢،٢٠١ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ، ﻪﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﻘﻴﻗﺪﺗﻭ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺴﺘﺣﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺪﻌﺑ ، ﻪﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺍﺮﻄﻳ ﻢﻟ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ، . ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﻱﺍ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Bahaa Al Qashash

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Bahaa Al Qashash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Siniora Food Industries PLC published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 07:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 164 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 634
Free-Float 70,3%
Managers and Directors
Majdi Kazem Abdulsalam Al-Sharif Chief Executive Officer
Hatem Osama Mohammed Al-Afifi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tariq Omar Abdul Fattah Al-Aggad Chairman
Ra'afat Naeem Ali Abu Khaizaran Director-Information Technology
Nasri Munir Nasri Ksassia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINIORA FOOD INDUSTRIES PLC1.91%232
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.31%367 804
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.39%87 689
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.92%53 576
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY14.04%50 147
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.64%45 917