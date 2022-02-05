Log in
Announcement In Relation To Regulatory Actions By SGX And/Or Other Authorities :: Responses To SGX Regco Queries

02/05/2022 | 02:08am EST
Announcement Title Announcement in Relation to Regulatory Actions by SGX and/or Other Authorities
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 5, 2022 14:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Responses to SGX RegCo Queries
Announcement Reference SG220205OTHR2B3Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Cheong Weixiong
Designation Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Refer to attached.

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,184 bytes)

Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 07:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINJIA LAND LIMITED
02:08aANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : : Responses To SGX Regco Queries
PU
02/01Sinjia Land to Acquire BINEX Singapore in RTO Deal
MT
01/24CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place At..
PU
01/23Sinjia Land to Dispose of Malaysian Property to Kien Seng Motor
MT
01/21ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sd..
PU
2021CHANGE - CHANGE OF CATALIST SPONSOR : : Change Of Continuing Sponsor
PU
2021REPLACE - ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DIS : : Corrigendum And Clarification To The Announcement..
PU
2021SINJIA LAND : Response To SGX Queries
PU
2021ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Non-Binding Term Sheet For The Proposed Acquisition O..
PU
2021Sinjia Land Limited agreed to acquire BINEX Singapore Pte. Ltd. from Biomass Energy Cor..
CI
Financials
Sales 2020 0,39 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2020 -2,32 M -1,72 M -1,72 M
Net cash 2020 2,82 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Duration : Period :
Sinjia Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Xiong Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fut Hua Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
An Hua Li Independent Director
Jim Teck Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINJIA LAND LIMITED-17.74%13
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.51%52 764
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-6.72%40 178
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC1.32%11 953
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-2.89%10 182
ACCOR11.18%9 445