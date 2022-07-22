Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Sinjia Land Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5HH   SG1S49927944

SINJIA LAND LIMITED

(5HH)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:49 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.0420 SGD   -4.55%
06:24aANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX AND/OR OTHER AUTHORITIES : : Responses To SGX Regco Queries
PU
07/21Singapore Shares Close Lower; Medtecs International Shares Plummet 8% on Expected H1 Losses
MT
07/20Sinjia Land Assists Commercial Affairs Department, MAS in Investigation; Shares Plummet 17%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement In Relation To Regulatory Actions By SGX And/Or Other Authorities :: Responses To SGX Regco Queries

07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Please refer to attached.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited ("Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Jerry Chua Registered Professional, who can be contacted at 138 Robinson Road, #13-02 Oxley Tower, Singapore 068906; telephone number: 6241 6626

Disclaimer

Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,40 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,97 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,11 M 6,54 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 53,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Managers and Directors
Wei Xiong Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fut Hua Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
An Hua Li Independent Director
Jim Teck Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINJIA LAND LIMITED-64.52%7
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.62%49 422
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-21.81%33 948
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.77%10 392
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-16.33%8 851
ACCOR-2.36%7 279