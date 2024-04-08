Sinjia Land Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company is engaged in hostel management, by managing and operating lodging and boarding houses, as well as backpacker hostels. It also invests in investment properties. The Company operates through two segments: Hospitality Management (HM) and Corporate (IH). The HM segment manages and operates lodging and boarding houses and backpackersâ hostels. The IH segment is involved in the Company level corporate services, treasury functions and investments. The Companyâs subsidiaries include G4 Station Pte Ltd and Sinjia Properties Sdn Bhd. G4 Station Pte Ltd is engaged in lodging and boarding houses and backpackersâ hostel. Sinjia Properties Sdn Bhd is an investment holding company. Its investments properties are located at 30th Avenue SW and Interstate 94 Dickinson, North Dakota 58601, and Nos. 23, Jalan Dataran Kulai 2, Taman Dataran Kulai, 81000 Kulai, Johor.