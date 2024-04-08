News
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 8, 2024 7:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240408MEETST8L
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Cheong Weixiong
|Designation
|Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the following attachments:- 1) Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2024 at 2.00 p.m.; and 2) Proxy Form.
|Additional Text
|Kindly note that the Company registered address with ACRA is at 16 Kallang Place, #01-16, Singapore 339156 but for business and operational use, the Company occupies three units being #01-16/17/18, Singapore 339156.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|24/04/2024 14:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|22/04/2024 14:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|RNN Conference Centre, 137 Cecil Street, Cecil Building, Level 4, Room 2, Singapore 069537
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 47,468 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 103,117 bytes)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2024 23:21:06 UTC.