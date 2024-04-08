News

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 8, 2024 7:15
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240408MEETST8L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Cheong Weixiong
Designation Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following attachments:- 1) Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2024 at 2.00 p.m.; and 2) Proxy Form.
Additional Text Kindly note that the Company registered address with ACRA is at 16 Kallang Place, #01-16, Singapore 339156 but for business and operational use, the Company occupies three units being #01-16/17/18, Singapore 339156.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 24/04/2024 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 22/04/2024 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue RNN Conference Centre, 137 Cecil Street, Cecil Building, Level 4, Room 2, Singapore 069537

