Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Corrigendum & Clarification To The Announcement Dated 05 Feb 2022 On The Response To SGX-ST Queries
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 18, 2022 22:49
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
CORRIGENDUM & CLARIFICATION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 05 FEB 2022 ON THE RESPONSE TO SGX-ST QUERIES
Announcement Reference
SG220218OTHRQ13H
Submitted By: Cheong Weixiong
Cheong Weixiong
Designation
Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
REFER TO ATTACHED ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 18 FEBRUARY 2022 RELATING TO CORRIGENDUM AND CLARIFICATION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 05 FEBRUARY 2022 IN RELATION TO THE RESPONSE TO SGX-ST QUERIES ON THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF BINEX SINGAPORE (PTE. LTD.).
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 32,917 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 15:01:06 UTC.