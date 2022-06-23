Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sinjia Land Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5HH   SG1S49927944

SINJIA LAND LIMITED

(5HH)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:06 2022-06-23 am EDT
0.0720 SGD   -1.37%
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Entry Into Deposit Agreement In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition Of Binex Singapore (Pte. Ltd.)

06/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
News

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 23, 2022 22:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ENTRY INTO DEPOSIT AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BINEX SINGAPORE (PTE. LTD.)
Announcement Reference SG220623OTHRGZQW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Cheong Weixiong
Designation Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Refer to attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 46,816 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,40 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2021 -1,97 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2021 0,62 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 53,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinjia Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Xiong Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fut Hua Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
An Hua Li Independent Director
Jim Teck Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINJIA LAND LIMITED-41.13%11
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.42%44 663
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-28.19%31 179
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-11.34%9 555
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-23.86%8 055
ACCOR-2.46%7 561