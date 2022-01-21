Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sinjia Land Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5HH   SG1S49927944

SINJIA LAND LIMITED

(5HH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sdn. Bhd.

01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sdn. Bhd.

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Announcement Subtitle PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY BY SINJIA PROPERTIES SDN. BHD.
Securities SINJIA LAND LIMITED (SINJIA LAND)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 21, 2022 18:14
Submitted By Cheong Weixiong
Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
Description Refer to attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 82,374 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINJIA LAND LIMITED
05:32aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sd..
PU
2021CHANGE - CHANGE OF CATALIST SPONSOR : : Change Of Continuing Sponsor
PU
2021REPLACE - ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DIS : : Corrigendum And Clarification To The Announcement..
PU
2021SINJIA LAND : Response To SGX Queries
PU
2021ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Non-Binding Term Sheet For The Proposed Acquisition O..
PU
2021Sinjia Land Limited agreed to acquire BINEX Singapore Pte. Ltd. from Biomass Energy Cor..
CI
2021SINJIA LAND : Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2021SINJIA LAND : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2021REPL : :Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,39 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2020 -2,32 M -1,72 M -1,72 M
Net cash 2020 2,82 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 13,6 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinjia Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Xiong Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fut Hua Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
An Hua Li Independent Director
Jim Teck Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINJIA LAND LIMITED-16.94%14
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.17%51 035
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-8.81%39 645
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.30%12 235
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-7.79%9 723
ACCOR14.06%9 502