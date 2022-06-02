Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sinjia Land Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5HH   SG1S49927944

SINJIA LAND LIMITED

(5HH)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/02 05:04:14 am EDT
0.0790 SGD   -1.25%
06:22aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sdn. Bhd.
PU
06/01Sinjia Land Gets Regulatory Nod to List 30 Million Shares Under Placement
MT
05/31PLACEMENTS : : Proposed Placement Of Up To 30,000,000 New Ordinary Shares - Receipt Of Listing And Quotation Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sdn. Bhd.

06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Please refer to attached.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Evolve Capital Advisory
Private Limited (Sponsor) . It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange
Securities Trading Limited (the Exchange) and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for
the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or
opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Jerry Chua Registered Professional, who can be
contacted at 138 Robinson Road, #13-02 Oxley Tower, Singapore 068906; Telephone number:
6241 6626.

Disclaimer

Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinjia Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Xiong Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fut Hua Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
An Hua Li Independent Director
Jim Teck Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINJIA LAND LIMITED-35.48%10
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.24%55 834
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.26%38 527
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC1.26%11 075
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-7.24%9 813
ACCOR5.31%8 209