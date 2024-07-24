News
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
|Announcement Title
|Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 24, 2024 8:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240724XMET5H39
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Cheong Weixiong
|Designation
|Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attached:- 1) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting; 2) Proxy form; and 3) Circular to the shareholders dated on 24 July 2024
|Additional Text
|Refer to the attached. This Announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the
|Additional Text
|contents of this Announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.
|Additional Text
|The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Jerry Chua - Registered Professional, at 138 Robinson Road, Oxley Tower, #13-02, Singapore 068906, Telephone number: 6241 6626.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|19/08/2024 14:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|17/08/2024 14:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|137 Cecil Street, Cecil Building #04-01 Singapore 069537
