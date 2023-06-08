Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sinko Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6458   JP3372800007

SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

(6458)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-08 am EDT
2034.00 JPY   +1.19%
03:22aSinko Industries : NOTICE OF THE 74th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 500,000 shares, representing 1.96% for ¥1,100 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinko Industries : NOTICE OF THE 74th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

06/08/2023 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6458)

June 8, 2023

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Satoshi Suenaga

Chief Executive Officer

SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF

THE 74th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The 74th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening the general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the website indicated below as "NOTICE OF THE 74th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website https://www.sinko.co.jp/skeng/ir/library/shareholders/

In addition to the above, matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the website indicated below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, enter the Company's name "SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD." in the "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6458" in the "Code" and click "Search," and click "Basic information," then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and refer to the information.

Instead of attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or through electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place:

Conference room, 5F of the Company located at

1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Company's 74th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 74th Fiscal Year

  • 1 -

(April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of 7 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 3: Election of 1 Substitute Director Who Is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

  • When attending the meeting in person, submit the enclosed Exercise of Voting Rights form to the receptionist.
  • Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each of the websites on which these matters are posted.
  • Based on the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the matters listed below are not included in the written documents sent to the shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents. Accordingly, such documents are part of the subject documents that were audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Accounting Auditor in preparing the Audit Report.
    1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Souvenirs will not be handed out to shareholders at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.
  • We sincerely ask that shareholders take measures to prevent COVID-19 infection when attending the General Meeting of Shareholders after checking the status of the spread of the infection and their physical condition as of the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
  • If there are any changes in the method of operation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. due to future circumstances, we will post them on our website (https://www.sinko.co.jp/skeng/).

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus

While striving to strengthen its financial position and expand business operations, the Company will actively return profits to each shareholder with considerations made for business performance trends. Additionally, the Company will utilize retained earnings from a long-term perspective to strengthen its management structure and further develop its business in the future.

Under this policy, based on the performance trend of the current fiscal year, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review will be 37 yen per share, which represents an increase of 7 yen from the previous fiscal year.

Items Related to the Year-end Dividend

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Items related to the allocation of dividend property and its total amount 37 yen per common share, for a total of 942,411,793 yen
    (Notes) The annual dividend for the fiscal year under review including the interim dividend will be 57 yen per share, which represents an increase of 7 yen from the previous fiscal year.
  3. Date the distribution of surplus comes into effect

June 26, 2023

- 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of 7 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all 8 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 7 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) by decreasing the number of internal Directors by one in order to facilitate prompt decision-making at the Board of Directors.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee has determined that this proposal is appropriate, and confirmed that there are no additional matters to be stated.

The candidates are as follows:

No.

Name

Positions and responsibilities

Attendance at the Board

Gender

at the Company

of Directors meetings

1

Satoshi Suenaga

[Reappointment]

Chief Executive Officer

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

(100%)

Representative Director and

Deputy

President

Chief

17 out

of

17

meetings

2

Tokuji Aota

[Reappointment]

Financial Officer

Male

(100%)

General

Manager

of

Administration Division

Director

and

Senior

3

Takenori Taniguchi

[Reappointment]

Executive Vice President

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

General

Manager

of

(100%)

Manufacturing Division

Director

and

Senior

4

Tomoaki Fujii

[Reappointment]

Executive Vice President

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

General

Manager

of

(100%)

Corporate Planning Office

Director and Executive Vice

5

Noriaki Michibata

[Reappointment]

President

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

General

Manager of

Sales

(100%)

Management Division

[Reappointment]

17 out

of

17

meetings

6

Minako Adachi

[Outside]

Director

Female

(100%)

[Independent]

[Reappointment]

17 out

of

17

meetings

7

Shinichi Hirano

[Outside]

Director

Male

(100%)

[Independent]

- 4 -

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1984

Joined the Company

April 2007

General Manager of Tokyo Branch

Satoshi Suenaga

June 2008

Senior Vice President

(March 8, 1962)

June 2013

Director and Senior Vice President

11,400

April 2016

Director and Executive Vice President

1

[Reappointment]

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

June 2017

Director and Senior Executive Vice President

June 2020

Chief Executive Officer (current position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Satoshi Suenaga has been engaged in sales divisions in Japan and overseas since he joined the Company, and he has

served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2020. As he possesses a wealth of experience and track record in

the Company's business operation, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.

October 2011

General Manager of Meguro Branch, the Bank of

Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

February 2014

Joined the Company

Tokuji Aota

Vice General Manager of Administration Division

July 2014

Senior Vice President

(March 1, 1962)

June 2015

Director and Senior Vice President

6,700

[Reappointment]

June 2016

Chief Financial Officer, and General Manager of

Administration Division (current position)

2

June 2017

Director and Executive Vice President

June 2020

Representative Director and Deputy President (current

position)

[Reason for nomination]

As Mr. Tokuji Aota possesses a track record in, among others, the business operations related to accounting and finance

and the business operations related to personnel and general affairs since he joined the Company, utilizing deep insight of

finance and economy in general accumulated in his former job, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.

April 1982

Joined OKAYAMA SINKO KOGYO CO., LTD. (currently,

the Company)

July 2007

Director; General Manager of Manufacturing Department I

June 2013

Director and Executive Vice President

Takenori Taniguchi

General Manager of General Affairs Department; General

(February 20, 1962)

Manager of Manufacturing Management Department

12,700

June 2016

Chief Executive Officer

[Reappointment]

June 2017

Director of the Company

3

April 2020

Director and Senior Executive Vice President (current

position)

General Manager of Manufacturing Division (current

position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Takenori Taniguchi served as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary serving as the manufacturing division of the Group, from 2016. After the Company merged with the subsidiary, he has served as General Manager of Manufacturing Division. As he possesses a wealth of experience and track record in the business operation, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Sinko Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.
03:22aSinko Industries : NOTICE OF THE 74th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 500,000 shares, representing 1.96..
CI
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2..
CI
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, Payab..
CI
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. Provides Consolidated Financial Guidance for the Six Months Endin..
CI
05/12Sinko Industries Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/10Sinko Industries Ltd. Provides Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Y..
CI
02/10Sinko Industries Ltd. Provides Year End Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41 964 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2022 4 097 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net cash 2022 15 533 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 50 115 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 461
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinko Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Suenaga Manager-Tokyo Branch
Shozo Takeda Chairman
Makoto Kawanaka Senior Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Tomoaki Fujii Director & Manager-Technology Planning
Osamu Okamoto Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.39.10%358
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.46.24%61 895
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.27%42 915
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC4.80%39 850
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION10.55%36 608
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)9.89%19 692
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer