(Stock Exchange Code 6458)
June 7, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Satoshi Suenaga
Chief Executive Officer
SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.
1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka
NOTICE OF
THE 75th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
The 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening the general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the website indicated below as "NOTICE OF THE 75th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."
The Company's website https://www.sinko.co.jp/skeng/ir/library/shareholders/
In addition to the above, matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the website indicated below.
Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the above website, enter the Company's name "SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD." in the "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6458" in the "Code" and click "Search," and click "Basic information," then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and refer to the information.
Instead of attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or through electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, Japan time.
1. Date and Time: Monday, June 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Place:
Conference room, 5F of the Company located at
1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year
(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of 8 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 3: Election of 5 Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 4: Election of 1 Substitute Director Who Is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Proposal 5: Determination of the Amount and Details of the Share-based Compensation, etc. for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
- When attending the meeting in person, submit the enclosed Exercise of Voting Rights form to the receptionist.
- Shareholders attending the Meeting who require assistance are asked to inquire with the staff on hand at the venue.
- Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each of the websites on which these matters are posted.
- Based on the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the matters listed below are not included in the written documents sent to the shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents. Accordingly, such documents are part of the subject documents that were audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Accounting Auditor in preparing the Audit Report.
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
- Souvenirs will not be handed out to shareholders at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.
- If there are any changes in the method of operation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. due to future circumstances, we will post them on our website (https://www.sinko.co.jp/skeng/).
.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus
While striving to strengthen its financial position and expand business operations, the Company will actively return profits to each shareholder with considerations made for business performance trends. Additionally, the Company will utilize retained earnings from a long-term perspective to strengthen its management structure and further develop its business in the future.
Under this policy, based on the performance trend of the current fiscal year, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review will be 70 yen per share, which represents an increase of 33 yen from the previous fiscal year.
Items Related to the Year-end Dividend
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Items related to the allocation of dividend property and its total amount 70 yen per common share, for a total of 1,748,960, 990 yen
(Note) The annual dividend for the fiscal year under review including the interim dividend will be 105 yen per share, which represents an increase of 48 yen from the previous fiscal year.
- Date the distribution of surplus comes into effect
June 25, 2024
Proposal 2: Election of 8 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all 7 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 8 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) by increasing the number of Outside Directors by one in order to further strengthen the supervisory function of the Board of Directors.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee has determined that this proposal is appropriate, and confirmed that there are no additional matters to be stated.
The candidates are as follows:
No.
Name
Positions and responsibilities
Attendance at the Board
Gender
at the Company
of Directors meetings
1
Satoshi Suenaga
[Reappointment]
Chief Executive Officer
17 out
of
17
meetings
Male
(100%)
Representative Director and
Deputy
President
Chief
17 out
of
17
meetings
2
Tokuji Aota
[Reappointment]
Financial Officer
Male
(100%)
General
Manager
of
Administration Division
Director
and
Senior
3
Takenori Taniguchi
[Reappointment]
Executive Vice President
17 out
of
17
meetings
Male
General
Manager
of
(100%)
Manufacturing Division
Director
and
Senior
4
Tomoaki Fujii
[Reappointment]
Executive Vice President
17 out
of
17
meetings
Male
General
Manager
of
(100%)
Corporate Planning Office
Director and Executive Vice
5
Noriaki Michibata
[Reappointment]
President
17 out
of
17
meetings
Male
General
Manager of
Sales
(100%)
Management Division
[Reappointment]
16 out
of
17
meetings
6
Minako Adachi
[Outside]
Director
Female
(94%)
[Independent]
[Reappointment]
17 out
of
17
meetings
7
Shinichi Hirano
[Outside]
Director
Male
(100%)
[Independent]
[New
8
Itsuko Fukuda
appointment]
-
-
Female
[Outside]
[Independent]
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1984
Joined the Company
April 2007
General Manager of Tokyo Branch
Satoshi Suenaga
June 2008
Senior Vice President
(March 8, 1962)
June 2013
Director and Senior Vice President
14,000
April 2016
Director and Executive Vice President
1
[Reappointment]
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
June 2017
Director and Senior Executive Vice President
June 2020
Chief Executive Officer (current position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Satoshi Suenaga has been engaged in sales divisions in Japan and overseas since he joined the Company, and he has
served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2020. As he possesses a wealth of experience and a track record
in the Company's business operation, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.
October 2011
General Manager of Meguro Branch, the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
February 2014
Joined the Company
Tokuji Aota
Vice General Manager of Administration Division
July 2014
Senior Vice President
(March 1, 1962)
June 2015
Director and Senior Vice President
8,500
[Reappointment]
June 2016
Chief Financial Officer, and General Manager of
Administration Division (current position)
2
June 2017
Director and Executive Vice President
June 2020
Representative Director and Deputy President (current
position)
[Reason for nomination]
As Mr. Tokuji Aota possesses a track record in, among others, the business operations related to accounting and finance
and the business operations related to personnel and general affairs since he joined the Company, utilizing deep insight
into finance and economy in general accumulated in his former job, the Company nominated him as a candidate for
Director.
April 1982
Joined OKAYAMA SINKO KOGYO CO., LTD. (currently,
the Company)
July 2007
Director; General Manager of Manufacturing Department I
June 2013
Director and Executive Vice President
Takenori Taniguchi
General Manager of General Affairs Department; General
(February 20, 1962)
Manager of Manufacturing Management Department
14,300
June 2016
Chief Executive Officer
[Reappointment]
June 2017
Director of the Company
3
April 2020
Director and Senior Executive Vice President (current
position)
General Manager of Manufacturing Division (current
position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Takenori Taniguchi served as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary serving as the manufacturing division of the Group, from 2016. After the Company merged with the subsidiary, he has served as General Manager of Manufacturing Division. As he possesses a wealth of experience and a track record in business operations, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1997
Joined the Company
April 2015
General Manager of Information Technology Department,
Administration Division
April 2017
General Manager of Planning and Related Business
Tomoaki Fujii
Department, Corporate Planning Division
June 2017
Senior Vice President
(December 20,
June 2018
Director
1974)
31,426
April 2020
Responsible for China Business Department
4
[Reappointment]
June 2020
Director and Executive Vice President
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
April 2021
General Manager of Corporate Planning Office (current
position)
June 2022
Director and Senior Executive Vice President (current
position)
[Reason for nomination]
As Mr. Tomoaki Fujii has been engaged in administration and corporate planning divisions since he joined the Company,
and possesses a wealth of experience and track record in the Company's business operation, the Company nominated him
as a candidate for Director.
April 1989
Joined the Company
April 2008
General Manager of Sales Department I, Osaka Branch
Noriaki Michibata
July 2013
Vice General Manager of Osaka Branch
(December 15,
June 2015
Senior Vice President
1964)
April 2016
General Manager of Osaka Branch
5,389
5
[Reappointment]
June 2019
Director
April 2021
General Manager of Sales Management Division (current
position)
June 2022
Director and Executive Vice President (current position)
[Reason for nomination]
As Mr. Noriaki Michibata has been engaged in the sales division since he joined the Company, and possesses a wealth of
experience and track record in the Company's business operation, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.
April 1979
Joined HOCHIKI CORPORATION
June 2006
Managing Director of Hochiki Europe (U.K.) Limited
June 2010
Director of HOCHIKI CORPORATION
Chairman of Board of Hochiki Fire Prevention Technology
Minako Adachi
Corp.
October 2012
President and Director of Hochiki Australia Pty. Ltd.
(October 1, 1956)
April 2013
Chairman of Board and General Manager of Hochiki Fire
-
[Reappointment]
Prevention Technology Corp.
[Outside]
June 2015
President & Director of Hochiki Shoji Corp.
6
[Independent]
June 2019
Director of the Company (current position)
June 2019
Auditor (part time) of HOCHIKI CORPORATION (current
position)
June 2023
External Director of SANSHIN ELECTRONICS CO.,
LTD. (current position)
[Reason for nomination and expected role]
Ms. Minako Adachi possesses a wealth of experience and track record in corporate management and has extensive international experience in particular. As it is expected that she can offer advice on general management of the Company and contribute to further enhancement of its management supervisory function, the Company nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director.
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1979
Joined Asahi Breweries, Ltd. (currently, Asahi Group
Holdings Ltd.)
July 2011
Managing Director, Senior General Manager of Sales
Headquarters, ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD.
Shinichi Hirano
March 2013
Senior Managing Director; General Manager of Sales
Administration Division
(January 16, 1956)
March 2015
Director and Vice President
[Reappointment]
March 2016
President and Representative Director
-
March 2019
Retired from President and Representative Director
[Outside]
January 2020
Outside Director of GiG Works Inc. (current position)
7
[Independent]
June 2020
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of
the Company
June 2021
Outside Director, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (current
position)
June 2022
Director of the Company (current position)
[Reason for nomination and expected role]
Mr. Shinichi Hirano possesses a wealth of experience, track record, and broad knowledge in corporate management
accumulated over many years of his service as an officer for other companies. As it is expected that he can offer advice on
general management of the Company and contribute to further enhancement of its management supervisory function, the
Company nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.
April 1984
Joined TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Itsuko Fukuda
June 2018
President and CEO of TOKYO ELECTRONICS
SYSTEMS CORPORATION
(February 5, 1962)
October 2019
President and CEO of TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC
[New appointment]
SYSTEMS CORPORATION
-
October 2022
Director of TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGIES
[Outside]
CORPORATION
8
[Independent]
June 2023
Retired from Director of TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC
TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
[Reason for nomination and expected role]
Ms. Itsuko Fukuda possesses a wealth of experience and a track record in corporate management and has a high level of
insight into the IT field. As it is expected that she can offer advice on general management of the Company and contribute
to further enhancement of its management supervisory function, the Company nominated her as a candidate for Outside
Director.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
- Ms. Minako Adachi, Mr. Shinichi Hirano, and Ms. Itsuko Fukuda are candidates for Outside Directors.
- Ms. Minako Adachi's term of office as Outside Director will be 5 years as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Shinichi Hirano's term of office as Outside Director will be 4 years (of which the term of office as Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member will be 2 years) as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- The Company has entered into liability limitation agreements with Ms. Minako Adachi and Mr. Shinichi Hirano to limit their liability for compensation as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will renew the agreement. The Company will also enter into a liability limitation agreement with Ms. Itsuko Fukuda if her election is approved. The limit of liability for compensation in the agreements is equal to the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract, specified in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, with an insurance company, which covers damages and expenses incurred by the insured in the event that they are claimed for damages resulting from their actions in the performance of their duties. Each candidate will be included as the insured by the said contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions at the next renewal.
- The Company has designated Ms. Minako Adachi and Mr. Shinichi Hirano as Independent Directors as stipulated by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has registered them as such. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will continue to register them as Independent Directors with the Exchange. Ms. Itsuko Fukuda also satisfies the requirements for an Independent Director as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and if her election is approved, the Company will register her as such.
Proposal 3: Election of 5 Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The terms of office of all 5 Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 5 Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee has given its approval to this proposal. The candidates are as follows:
Attendance at
Attendance at
Positions and
the Audit and
the Board of
No.
Name
responsibilities at the
Supervisory
Gender
Directors
Company
Committee
meetings
meetings
Director; Full-time
17 out of
17
12 out of
12
1
Masakazu Sano
[Reappointment]
Audit and Supervisory
meetings
meetings
Male
Committee Member
(100%)
(100%)
Kenichiro
[Reappointment]
Director; Audit and
17 out of
17
12 out of
12
2
[Outside]
Supervisory
meetings
meetings
Male
Mizumura
[Independent]
Committee Member
(100%)
(100%)
[Reappointment]
Director; Audit and
17 out of
17
12 out of
12
3
Yoshio Nakagawa
[Outside]
Supervisory
meetings
meetings
Male
[Independent]
Committee Member
(100%)
(100%)
[New
Senior Vice President
4
Hisao Kitadono
General Manager of
-
-
Male
appointment]
Internal Audit Office
[New
5
Emiko Ikigoshi
appointment]
-
-
-
Female
[Outside]
[Independent]
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1980
Joined KUROGANE SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.
(currently, the Company)
April 2012
General Manager of Quality Control Department, Technical
Masakazu Sano
Division of the Company
April 2015
General Manager of Design Department, Technical
(February 10, 1958)
15,600
Division
[Reappointment]
June 2018
Senior Vice President
June 2021
Advisor, Technical Division
1
June 2022
Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member) (current position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Masakazu Sano has been engaged in the Technical Division since he joined the Company. As it is expected that he can
reflect such ample experience and track record in the Company's management and contribute to the enhancement of its
audit and supervisory function, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member.
Kenichiro Mizumura
July 2005
General Manager of Kobe Branch, the Bank of
(September 18, 1955)
Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
June 2007
Director of Odakyu Real Estate Co., Ltd.
-
[Reappointment]
January 2017
Managing Director of Chitose Kosan Co., Ltd.
[Outside]
June 2018
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of
2
[Independent]
the Company (current position)
[Reason for nomination and expected role]
Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura possesses many years of experience in financial institutions in addition to deep insight and
abundant achievements from his service as an officer for other companies. As it is expected that he can audit and supervise
the overall management from a wide-ranging and high-level perspective, the Company nominated him as a candidate for
Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
April 1995
Public Prosecutor of Tokyo District Public Prosecutors
Yoshio Nakagawa
Office
April 2017
Public Prosecutor of Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office
(May 6, 1956)
July 2019
Registered as an attorney; joined Shizuoka Bar Association
11,300
[Reappointment]
November 2019
Attorney, Nakagawa Law Office (current position)
[Outside]
June 2020
Director of the Company
3
[Independent]
June 2022
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
(current position)
[Reason for nomination and expected role]
Although Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa has never been involved in corporate management in the past, he possesses ample
experience and expertise accumulated as a public prosecutor and an attorney. As it is expected that he can offer objective
and appropriate advice on such matters as improving the Company's internal control and enhancing its compliance, the
Company nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1983
Joined the Company
Hisao Kitadono
April 2012
General Manager of Information Technology Department,
Administration Division
(September 15, 1960)
April 2016
Senior General Manager of Information Technology
6,200
[New appointment]
Department, Administration Division
October 2017
General Manager of Internal Audit Office (current position)
4
June 2018
Senior Vice President (current position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Hisao Kitadono has been engaged in the Administration and the Internal Audit departments since he joined the
Company. As it is expected that he can reflect such ample experience and track record in the Company's management and
contribute to the enhancement of its audit and supervisory function, the Company nominated him as a candidate for
Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
October 1990
Joined Chuo Shinko Audit Corporation
Emiko Ikigoshi
March 1994
Registered as a Certified Public Accountant (current
position)
(May 13, 1960)
June 2003
Partner, ChuoAoyama Audit Corporation
[New appointment]
August 2007
Joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (currently Deloitte
-
Touche Tohmatsu LLC)
[Outside]
Partner
5
[Independent]
October 2023
Representative of Ikigoshi Certified Public Accountant
Office (current position)
[Reason for nomination and expected role]
Although Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi has never been involved in corporate management in the past, she has ample experience and
wide-ranging knowledge gained as a certified public accountant. As it is expected that she will utilize them to enhance the
Company's audit system, the Company nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
- Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura, Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa, and Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi are candidates for Outside Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
- Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura's term of office as Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member will be 6 years as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa's term of office as Outside Director will be 4 years (including 2 years as Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- The Company has entered into liability limitation agreements with Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura and Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa to limit their liability for compensation as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will renew the agreement. The Company will also enter into a liability limitation agreement with Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi if her election is approved. The limit of liability for compensation in the agreements is equal to the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract, specified in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, with an insurance company, which covers damages and expenses incurred by the insured in the event that they are claimed for damages resulting from their actions in the performance of their duties. Each candidate will be included as the insured by the said contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions at the next renewal.
- The Company has designated Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura and Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa as Independent Directors as stipulated by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has registered them as such. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will continue to register them as Independent Directors with the Exchange. Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi also satisfies the requirements for an Independent Director as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and if her election is approved, the Company will register her as such.
