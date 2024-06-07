Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6458)

June 7, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Satoshi Suenaga

Chief Executive Officer

SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF

THE 75th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening the general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the website indicated below as "NOTICE OF THE 75th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website https://www.sinko.co.jp/skeng/ir/library/shareholders/

In addition to the above, matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the website indicated below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, enter the Company's name "SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD." in the "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6458" in the "Code" and click "Search," and click "Basic information," then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and refer to the information.

Instead of attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or through electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Monday, June 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place:

Conference room, 5F of the Company located at

1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year

(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of 8 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 3: Election of 5 Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal 4: Election of 1 Substitute Director Who Is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Proposal 5: Determination of the Amount and Details of the Share-based Compensation, etc. for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

  • When attending the meeting in person, submit the enclosed Exercise of Voting Rights form to the receptionist.
  • Shareholders attending the Meeting who require assistance are asked to inquire with the staff on hand at the venue.
  • Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each of the websites on which these matters are posted.
  • Based on the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the matters listed below are not included in the written documents sent to the shareholders who have requested the delivery of documents. Accordingly, such documents are part of the subject documents that were audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Accounting Auditor in preparing the Audit Report.
    1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Souvenirs will not be handed out to shareholders at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.
  • If there are any changes in the method of operation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. due to future circumstances, we will post them on our website (https://www.sinko.co.jp/skeng/).

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus

While striving to strengthen its financial position and expand business operations, the Company will actively return profits to each shareholder with considerations made for business performance trends. Additionally, the Company will utilize retained earnings from a long-term perspective to strengthen its management structure and further develop its business in the future.

Under this policy, based on the performance trend of the current fiscal year, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review will be 70 yen per share, which represents an increase of 33 yen from the previous fiscal year.

Items Related to the Year-end Dividend

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Items related to the allocation of dividend property and its total amount 70 yen per common share, for a total of 1,748,960, 990 yen
    (Note) The annual dividend for the fiscal year under review including the interim dividend will be 105 yen per share, which represents an increase of 48 yen from the previous fiscal year.
  3. Date the distribution of surplus comes into effect

June 25, 2024

Proposal 2: Election of 8 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all 7 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 8 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) by increasing the number of Outside Directors by one in order to further strengthen the supervisory function of the Board of Directors.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee has determined that this proposal is appropriate, and confirmed that there are no additional matters to be stated.

The candidates are as follows:

No.

Name

Positions and responsibilities

Attendance at the Board

Gender

at the Company

of Directors meetings

1

Satoshi Suenaga

[Reappointment]

Chief Executive Officer

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

(100%)

Representative Director and

Deputy

President

Chief

17 out

of

17

meetings

2

Tokuji Aota

[Reappointment]

Financial Officer

Male

(100%)

General

Manager

of

Administration Division

Director

and

Senior

3

Takenori Taniguchi

[Reappointment]

Executive Vice President

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

General

Manager

of

(100%)

Manufacturing Division

Director

and

Senior

4

Tomoaki Fujii

[Reappointment]

Executive Vice President

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

General

Manager

of

(100%)

Corporate Planning Office

Director and Executive Vice

5

Noriaki Michibata

[Reappointment]

President

17 out

of

17

meetings

Male

General

Manager of

Sales

(100%)

Management Division

[Reappointment]

16 out

of

17

meetings

6

Minako Adachi

[Outside]

Director

Female

(94%)

[Independent]

[Reappointment]

17 out

of

17

meetings

7

Shinichi Hirano

[Outside]

Director

Male

(100%)

[Independent]

[New

8

Itsuko Fukuda

appointment]

-

-

Female

[Outside]

[Independent]

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1984

Joined the Company

April 2007

General Manager of Tokyo Branch

Satoshi Suenaga

June 2008

Senior Vice President

(March 8, 1962)

June 2013

Director and Senior Vice President

14,000

April 2016

Director and Executive Vice President

1

[Reappointment]

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

June 2017

Director and Senior Executive Vice President

June 2020

Chief Executive Officer (current position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Satoshi Suenaga has been engaged in sales divisions in Japan and overseas since he joined the Company, and he has

served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2020. As he possesses a wealth of experience and a track record

in the Company's business operation, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.

October 2011

General Manager of Meguro Branch, the Bank of

Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

February 2014

Joined the Company

Tokuji Aota

Vice General Manager of Administration Division

July 2014

Senior Vice President

(March 1, 1962)

June 2015

Director and Senior Vice President

8,500

[Reappointment]

June 2016

Chief Financial Officer, and General Manager of

Administration Division (current position)

2

June 2017

Director and Executive Vice President

June 2020

Representative Director and Deputy President (current

position)

[Reason for nomination]

As Mr. Tokuji Aota possesses a track record in, among others, the business operations related to accounting and finance

and the business operations related to personnel and general affairs since he joined the Company, utilizing deep insight

into finance and economy in general accumulated in his former job, the Company nominated him as a candidate for

Director.

April 1982

Joined OKAYAMA SINKO KOGYO CO., LTD. (currently,

the Company)

July 2007

Director; General Manager of Manufacturing Department I

June 2013

Director and Executive Vice President

Takenori Taniguchi

General Manager of General Affairs Department; General

(February 20, 1962)

Manager of Manufacturing Management Department

14,300

June 2016

Chief Executive Officer

[Reappointment]

June 2017

Director of the Company

3

April 2020

Director and Senior Executive Vice President (current

position)

General Manager of Manufacturing Division (current

position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Takenori Taniguchi served as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary serving as the manufacturing division of the Group, from 2016. After the Company merged with the subsidiary, he has served as General Manager of Manufacturing Division. As he possesses a wealth of experience and a track record in business operations, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1997

Joined the Company

April 2015

General Manager of Information Technology Department,

Administration Division

April 2017

General Manager of Planning and Related Business

Tomoaki Fujii

Department, Corporate Planning Division

June 2017

Senior Vice President

(December 20,

June 2018

Director

1974)

31,426

April 2020

Responsible for China Business Department

4

[Reappointment]

June 2020

Director and Executive Vice President

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

April 2021

General Manager of Corporate Planning Office (current

position)

June 2022

Director and Senior Executive Vice President (current

position)

[Reason for nomination]

As Mr. Tomoaki Fujii has been engaged in administration and corporate planning divisions since he joined the Company,

and possesses a wealth of experience and track record in the Company's business operation, the Company nominated him

as a candidate for Director.

April 1989

Joined the Company

April 2008

General Manager of Sales Department I, Osaka Branch

Noriaki Michibata

July 2013

Vice General Manager of Osaka Branch

(December 15,

June 2015

Senior Vice President

1964)

April 2016

General Manager of Osaka Branch

5,389

5

[Reappointment]

June 2019

Director

April 2021

General Manager of Sales Management Division (current

position)

June 2022

Director and Executive Vice President (current position)

[Reason for nomination]

As Mr. Noriaki Michibata has been engaged in the sales division since he joined the Company, and possesses a wealth of

experience and track record in the Company's business operation, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.

April 1979

Joined HOCHIKI CORPORATION

June 2006

Managing Director of Hochiki Europe (U.K.) Limited

June 2010

Director of HOCHIKI CORPORATION

Chairman of Board of Hochiki Fire Prevention Technology

Minako Adachi

Corp.

October 2012

President and Director of Hochiki Australia Pty. Ltd.

(October 1, 1956)

April 2013

Chairman of Board and General Manager of Hochiki Fire

-

[Reappointment]

Prevention Technology Corp.

[Outside]

June 2015

President & Director of Hochiki Shoji Corp.

6

[Independent]

June 2019

Director of the Company (current position)

June 2019

Auditor (part time) of HOCHIKI CORPORATION (current

position)

June 2023

External Director of SANSHIN ELECTRONICS CO.,

LTD. (current position)

[Reason for nomination and expected role]

Ms. Minako Adachi possesses a wealth of experience and track record in corporate management and has extensive international experience in particular. As it is expected that she can offer advice on general management of the Company and contribute to further enhancement of its management supervisory function, the Company nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director.

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1979

Joined Asahi Breweries, Ltd. (currently, Asahi Group

Holdings Ltd.)

July 2011

Managing Director, Senior General Manager of Sales

Headquarters, ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD.

Shinichi Hirano

March 2013

Senior Managing Director; General Manager of Sales

Administration Division

(January 16, 1956)

March 2015

Director and Vice President

[Reappointment]

March 2016

President and Representative Director

-

March 2019

Retired from President and Representative Director

[Outside]

January 2020

Outside Director of GiG Works Inc. (current position)

7

[Independent]

June 2020

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of

the Company

June 2021

Outside Director, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (current

position)

June 2022

Director of the Company (current position)

[Reason for nomination and expected role]

Mr. Shinichi Hirano possesses a wealth of experience, track record, and broad knowledge in corporate management

accumulated over many years of his service as an officer for other companies. As it is expected that he can offer advice on

general management of the Company and contribute to further enhancement of its management supervisory function, the

Company nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.

April 1984

Joined TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Itsuko Fukuda

June 2018

President and CEO of TOKYO ELECTRONICS

SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(February 5, 1962)

October 2019

President and CEO of TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC

[New appointment]

SYSTEMS CORPORATION

-

October 2022

Director of TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGIES

[Outside]

CORPORATION

8

[Independent]

June 2023

Retired from Director of TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC

TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

[Reason for nomination and expected role]

Ms. Itsuko Fukuda possesses a wealth of experience and a track record in corporate management and has a high level of

insight into the IT field. As it is expected that she can offer advice on general management of the Company and contribute

to further enhancement of its management supervisory function, the Company nominated her as a candidate for Outside

Director.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
  2. Ms. Minako Adachi, Mr. Shinichi Hirano, and Ms. Itsuko Fukuda are candidates for Outside Directors.
  3. Ms. Minako Adachi's term of office as Outside Director will be 5 years as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Shinichi Hirano's term of office as Outside Director will be 4 years (of which the term of office as Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member will be 2 years) as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
  4. The Company has entered into liability limitation agreements with Ms. Minako Adachi and Mr. Shinichi Hirano to limit their liability for compensation as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will renew the agreement. The Company will also enter into a liability limitation agreement with Ms. Itsuko Fukuda if her election is approved. The limit of liability for compensation in the agreements is equal to the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations.
  5. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract, specified in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, with an insurance company, which covers damages and expenses incurred by the insured in the event that they are claimed for damages resulting from their actions in the performance of their duties. Each candidate will be included as the insured by the said contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions at the next renewal.
  6. The Company has designated Ms. Minako Adachi and Mr. Shinichi Hirano as Independent Directors as stipulated by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has registered them as such. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will continue to register them as Independent Directors with the Exchange. Ms. Itsuko Fukuda also satisfies the requirements for an Independent Director as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and if her election is approved, the Company will register her as such.
Proposal 3: Election of 5 Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all 5 Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 5 Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee has given its approval to this proposal. The candidates are as follows:

Attendance at

Attendance at

Positions and

the Audit and

the Board of

No.

Name

responsibilities at the

Supervisory

Gender

Directors

Company

Committee

meetings

meetings

Director; Full-time

17 out of

17

12 out of

12

1

Masakazu Sano

[Reappointment]

Audit and Supervisory

meetings

meetings

Male

Committee Member

(100%)

(100%)

Kenichiro

[Reappointment]

Director; Audit and

17 out of

17

12 out of

12

2

[Outside]

Supervisory

meetings

meetings

Male

Mizumura

[Independent]

Committee Member

(100%)

(100%)

[Reappointment]

Director; Audit and

17 out of

17

12 out of

12

3

Yoshio Nakagawa

[Outside]

Supervisory

meetings

meetings

Male

[Independent]

Committee Member

(100%)

(100%)

[New

Senior Vice President

4

Hisao Kitadono

General Manager of

-

-

Male

appointment]

Internal Audit Office

[New

5

Emiko Ikigoshi

appointment]

-

-

-

Female

[Outside]

[Independent]

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1980

Joined KUROGANE SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

(currently, the Company)

April 2012

General Manager of Quality Control Department, Technical

Masakazu Sano

Division of the Company

April 2015

General Manager of Design Department, Technical

(February 10, 1958)

15,600

Division

[Reappointment]

June 2018

Senior Vice President

June 2021

Advisor, Technical Division

1

June 2022

Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee

Member) (current position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Masakazu Sano has been engaged in the Technical Division since he joined the Company. As it is expected that he can

reflect such ample experience and track record in the Company's management and contribute to the enhancement of its

audit and supervisory function, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member.

Kenichiro Mizumura

July 2005

General Manager of Kobe Branch, the Bank of

(September 18, 1955)

Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

June 2007

Director of Odakyu Real Estate Co., Ltd.

-

[Reappointment]

January 2017

Managing Director of Chitose Kosan Co., Ltd.

[Outside]

June 2018

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of

2

[Independent]

the Company (current position)

[Reason for nomination and expected role]

Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura possesses many years of experience in financial institutions in addition to deep insight and

abundant achievements from his service as an officer for other companies. As it is expected that he can audit and supervise

the overall management from a wide-ranging and high-level perspective, the Company nominated him as a candidate for

Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

April 1995

Public Prosecutor of Tokyo District Public Prosecutors

Yoshio Nakagawa

Office

April 2017

Public Prosecutor of Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office

(May 6, 1956)

July 2019

Registered as an attorney; joined Shizuoka Bar Association

11,300

[Reappointment]

November 2019

Attorney, Nakagawa Law Office (current position)

[Outside]

June 2020

Director of the Company

3

[Independent]

June 2022

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

(current position)

[Reason for nomination and expected role]

Although Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa has never been involved in corporate management in the past, he possesses ample

experience and expertise accumulated as a public prosecutor and an attorney. As it is expected that he can offer objective

and appropriate advice on such matters as improving the Company's internal control and enhancing its compliance, the

Company nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1983

Joined the Company

Hisao Kitadono

April 2012

General Manager of Information Technology Department,

Administration Division

(September 15, 1960)

April 2016

Senior General Manager of Information Technology

6,200

[New appointment]

Department, Administration Division

October 2017

General Manager of Internal Audit Office (current position)

4

June 2018

Senior Vice President (current position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Hisao Kitadono has been engaged in the Administration and the Internal Audit departments since he joined the

Company. As it is expected that he can reflect such ample experience and track record in the Company's management and

contribute to the enhancement of its audit and supervisory function, the Company nominated him as a candidate for

Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

October 1990

Joined Chuo Shinko Audit Corporation

Emiko Ikigoshi

March 1994

Registered as a Certified Public Accountant (current

position)

(May 13, 1960)

June 2003

Partner, ChuoAoyama Audit Corporation

[New appointment]

August 2007

Joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (currently Deloitte

-

Touche Tohmatsu LLC)

[Outside]

Partner

5

[Independent]

October 2023

Representative of Ikigoshi Certified Public Accountant

Office (current position)

[Reason for nomination and expected role]

Although Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi has never been involved in corporate management in the past, she has ample experience and

wide-ranging knowledge gained as a certified public accountant. As it is expected that she will utilize them to enhance the

Company's audit system, the Company nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
  2. Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura, Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa, and Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi are candidates for Outside Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
  3. Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura's term of office as Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member will be 6 years as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
  4. Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa's term of office as Outside Director will be 4 years (including 2 years as Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
  5. The Company has entered into liability limitation agreements with Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura and Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa to limit their liability for compensation as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will renew the agreement. The Company will also enter into a liability limitation agreement with Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi if her election is approved. The limit of liability for compensation in the agreements is equal to the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations.
  6. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract, specified in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, with an insurance company, which covers damages and expenses incurred by the insured in the event that they are claimed for damages resulting from their actions in the performance of their duties. Each candidate will be included as the insured by the said contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions at the next renewal.
  7. The Company has designated Mr. Kenichiro Mizumura and Mr. Yoshio Nakagawa as Independent Directors as stipulated by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has registered them as such. Upon the approval of their reelection, the Company will continue to register them as Independent Directors with the Exchange. Ms. Emiko Ikigoshi also satisfies the requirements for an Independent Director as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and if her election is approved, the Company will register her as such.

