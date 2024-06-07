Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6458)

June 7, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Satoshi Suenaga

Chief Executive Officer

SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF

THE 75th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening the general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the website indicated below as "NOTICE OF THE 75th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website https://www.sinko.co.jp/skeng/ir/library/shareholders/

In addition to the above, matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the website indicated below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, enter the Company's name "SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD." in the "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6458" in the "Code" and click "Search," and click "Basic information," then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and refer to the information.

Instead of attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or through electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Monday, June 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place: Conference room, 5F of the Company located at 1-4-5 Minamimorimachi, Kita-ku, Osaka

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year