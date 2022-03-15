Sinmag Equipment : Announcement for the appointment of the Company's Important personnel of vice president
03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
16
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
22:06:53
Subject
Announcement for the appointment of the Company's
Important personnel of vice president
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):vice president
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/15
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:NA
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Shu-Chuan Hsiao / Vice President of SINMAG EQUIPMENT
CORPORATION
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:Mrs. Shu-Chuan Hsiao was promoted
to vice president from the special assistant of the
chairman
7.Effective date:2022/03/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sinmag Equipment Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:08 UTC.