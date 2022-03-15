Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sinmag Equipment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1580   TW0001580009

SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

(1580)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sinmag Equipment : Announcement of further nomination of independent directors of the company for three consecutive terms

03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 17 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 22:10:43
Subject 
 Announcement of further nomination of independent
directors of the company for three consecutive terms
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)On March 15, 2022, the board of directors of the
   company reviewed the qualifications of nominees for
   the 14th session of the board of directors. Among
   them, the nominee of independent director,
   Mr. Shih-Hung Chan, has served as an independent
   director of the company for five consecutive terms.
   According to Article 5 of the "Regulations Governing
   Appointment of Independent Directors and Compliance
   Matters for Public Companies", the reasons for
   continuing to nominate him/her as an independent
   director should be announced.
(2)Mr. Shih-Hung Chan holds a Ph.D. in mechanical
   engineering from the University of California
   Berkeley and is currently emeritus professor of Yuan
   Ze University and honorary president, New Energy
   Association of Taiwan. He has professional knowledge
   and practical experience in electrical and mechanical
   related fields and has the professional quality and
   ambitious international perspective and practical
   experience in operation and management. He gave many
   suggestions for corporate governance and operational
   development during his tenure, and he did not have
   any interest in the company's management, which
   would damage his independence. Mr. Shih-Hung Chan
   will continue to be nominated as an independent
   director candidate, so that he can still use his
   expertise and provide professional advice on the
   supervision of the board of directors when performing
   independent director duties. Based on the above,
   Mr. Shih-Hung Chan has been listed as a candidate for
   the 14th session of independent director after the
   qualification of Mr. Shih-Hung Chan was reviewed by
   the Board of Directors on March 15, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sinmag Equipment Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
