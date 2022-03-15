Sinmag Equipment : Announcement of further nomination of independent directors of the company for three consecutive terms
03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
17
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
22:10:43
Subject
Announcement of further nomination of independent
directors of the company for three consecutive terms
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)On March 15, 2022, the board of directors of the
company reviewed the qualifications of nominees for
the 14th session of the board of directors. Among
them, the nominee of independent director,
Mr. Shih-Hung Chan, has served as an independent
director of the company for five consecutive terms.
According to Article 5 of the "Regulations Governing
Appointment of Independent Directors and Compliance
Matters for Public Companies", the reasons for
continuing to nominate him/her as an independent
director should be announced.
(2)Mr. Shih-Hung Chan holds a Ph.D. in mechanical
engineering from the University of California
Berkeley and is currently emeritus professor of Yuan
Ze University and honorary president, New Energy
Association of Taiwan. He has professional knowledge
and practical experience in electrical and mechanical
related fields and has the professional quality and
ambitious international perspective and practical
experience in operation and management. He gave many
suggestions for corporate governance and operational
development during his tenure, and he did not have
any interest in the company's management, which
would damage his independence. Mr. Shih-Hung Chan
will continue to be nominated as an independent
director candidate, so that he can still use his
expertise and provide professional advice on the
supervision of the board of directors when performing
independent director duties. Based on the above,
Mr. Shih-Hung Chan has been listed as a candidate for
the 14th session of independent director after the
qualification of Mr. Shih-Hung Chan was reviewed by
the Board of Directors on March 15, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sinmag Equipment Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:08 UTC.