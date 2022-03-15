Sinmag Equipment : Announcement of further nomination of independent directors of the company for three consecutive terms

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Company name:SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)On March 15, 2022, the board of directors of the company reviewed the qualifications of nominees for the 14th session of the board of directors. Among them, the nominee of independent director, Mr. Shih-Hung Chan, has served as an independent director of the company for five consecutive terms. According to Article 5 of the "Regulations Governing Appointment of Independent Directors and Compliance Matters for Public Companies", the reasons for continuing to nominate him/her as an independent director should be announced. (2)Mr. Shih-Hung Chan holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of California Berkeley and is currently emeritus professor of Yuan Ze University and honorary president, New Energy Association of Taiwan. He has professional knowledge and practical experience in electrical and mechanical related fields and has the professional quality and ambitious international perspective and practical experience in operation and management. He gave many suggestions for corporate governance and operational development during his tenure, and he did not have any interest in the company's management, which would damage his independence. Mr. Shih-Hung Chan will continue to be nominated as an independent director candidate, so that he can still use his expertise and provide professional advice on the supervision of the board of directors when performing independent director duties. Based on the above, Mr. Shih-Hung Chan has been listed as a candidate for the 14th session of independent director after the qualification of Mr. Shih-Hung Chan was reviewed by the Board of Directors on March 15, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None