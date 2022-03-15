Sinmag Equipment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, SINMAG LIMITED, 0.01% shares of Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., transferred to Ximai Enterprises Management (Wuxi)
03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Provided by: SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
14
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
22:03:50
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, SINMAG
LIMITED, 0.01% shares of Sinmag Equipment (China) Co.,
Ltd., transferred to Ximai Enterprises Management (Wuxi)
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:SINMAG LIMITED
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
In line with the reorganization of the group, SINMAG
LIMITED transferred 0.01% shares of Sinmag Equipment
(China) Co., Ltd. to Ximai Enterprises Management
(Wuxi) Co., Ltd.. There is no impact on the company's
financial business and shareholders' equity.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
