Sinmag Equipment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, SINMAG LIMITED, 0.01% shares of Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., transferred to Ximai Enterprises Management (Wuxi)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Company name:SINMAG LIMITED 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: In line with the reorganization of the group, SINMAG LIMITED transferred 0.01% shares of Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd. to Ximai Enterprises Management (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.. There is no impact on the company's financial business and shareholders' equity. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None