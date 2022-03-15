Sinmag Equipment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., the change of president

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):president
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/15
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Shun Ho Hsieh, Chairman and President, Sinmag Equipment
(China) Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Ming Ching Hsieh, President, Sinmag Equipment (China)
Co., Ltd.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/03/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.It was reappointment by the resolution of the board
of directors of Taiwan's parent company, SINMAG
EQUIPMENT CORPORATION on March 15, 2022.
2.After the completion of the shareholding
restructuring, the company will hold a board
directors meeting for appointment.