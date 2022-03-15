Log in
    1580   TW0001580009

SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

(1580)
Sinmag Equipment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., the change of president

03/15/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 18 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 22:12:06
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Sinmag
Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., the change of president
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):president
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/15
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Shun Ho Hsieh, Chairman and President, Sinmag Equipment
(China) Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Ming Ching Hsieh, President, Sinmag Equipment (China)
Co., Ltd.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/03/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.It was reappointment by the resolution of the board
  of directors of Taiwan's parent company, SINMAG
  EQUIPMENT CORPORATION on March 15, 2022.
2.After the completion of the shareholding
  restructuring, the company will hold a board
  directors meeting for appointment.

Disclaimer

Sinmag Equipment Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
