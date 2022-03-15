Sinmag Equipment : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., the change of president

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):president 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/15 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Shun Ho Hsieh, Chairman and President, Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Ming Ching Hsieh, President, Sinmag Equipment (China) Co., Ltd. 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/03/15 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.It was reappointment by the resolution of the board of directors of Taiwan's parent company, SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION on March 15, 2022. 2.After the completion of the shareholding restructuring, the company will hold a board directors meeting for appointment.