Sinnar Bidi Udyog Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 12.37 million compared to INR 12.76 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12.76 million compared to INR 16.72 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 1.13 million compared to net income of INR 2.46 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.82 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 6.16 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.82 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 6.16 a year ago.