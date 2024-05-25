May 25, 2024 at 06:54 am EDT

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 48 million compared to INR 62.87 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 51.02 million compared to INR 69.9 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 1.2 million compared to INR 4.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.99 compared to INR 11.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.99 compared to INR 11.05 a year ago.