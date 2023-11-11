Sinnar Bidi Udyog Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 14.91 million compared to INR 17.66 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 16.15 million compared to INR 19.04 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.48 million compared to INR 1.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.71 compared to INR 2.71 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.71 compared to INR 2.71 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 23.54 million compared to INR 32.97 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 26.12 million compared to INR 36.02 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.74 million compared to INR 1.79 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.36 compared to INR 4.49 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.36 compared to INR 4.49 a year ago.