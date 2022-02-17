Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. HANSEATISCHE WERTPAPIERBOERSE HAMBURG
  5. SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZZ   DE0005141907

SINNERSCHRADER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SZZ)
SinnerSchrader AG: Cash compensation for merger-related squeeze-out set at EUR 16.43 per share

02/17/2022 | 12:33pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SinnerSchrader AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
SinnerSchrader AG: Cash compensation for merger-related squeeze-out set at EUR 16.43 per share

17-Feb-2022 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, February 17, 2022

On February 17, 2022, Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft has specified its transfer request of December 6, 2021, and informed SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft that it has set the cash compensation for the intended transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft to Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft in accordance with Section 62 para. 5 Transformation Act in conjunction with Section 327a et seq. Stock Corporation Act to EUR 16.43 per share of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft within the scope of the squeeze-out under the Transformation Act.

According to its own information, Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft holds around 93.79% of the share capital and voting rights of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft.

On February 14, 2022, the Merger Agreement between SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft as the transferring company and Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft as the acquiring company was concluded and notarized. The transfer resolution is to be passed at the Annual General Meeting of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft on April 8, 2022.

The effectiveness of the squeeze-out under the Transformation Act still depends on the affirmative resolution of the Annual General Meeting of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register of the registered office of Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft and SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft, respectively.

The Management Board




Contact:
Beate Caglar
Member of the Board

ir@sinnerschrader.com
Völckersstraße 38
22775 Hamburg

17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SinnerSchrader AG
Völckersstraße 38
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 39 88 55-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 39 88 55-55
E-mail: ir@sinnerschrader.com
Internet: www.sinnerschrader.com
ISIN: DE0005141907
WKN: 514190
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1282623

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1282623  17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
