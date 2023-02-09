|
DD: sino AG: Dr. Marcus Krumbholz, buy
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.02.2023 / 15:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Marcus
|Last name(s):
|Krumbholz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005765507
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|31.40 EUR
|7850.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|31.4000 EUR
|7850.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XDUS
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|sino AG
|Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sino.de
|Sales 2022
8,90 M
9,55 M
9,55 M
|Net income 2022
0,40 M
0,43 M
0,43 M
|Net cash 2022
20,5 M
22,0 M
22,0 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|163x
|Yield 2022
|171%
|Capitalization
72,5 M
77,7 M
77,7 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,84x
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,65x
|Nbr of Employees
|20
|Free-Float
|21,8%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|31,00 €
|Average target price
|52,30 €
|Spread / Average Target
|68,7%