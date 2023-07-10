Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2023 / 09:59 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Ingo
Last name(s):Hillen
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
27.50 EUR26482.50 EUR
27.60 EUR2070.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
27.5072 EUR28552.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Tradegate Exchange
MIC:TGAT


Language:English
Company:sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:www.sino.de

 
