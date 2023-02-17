Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Sino AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XTP   DE0005765507

SINO AG

(XTP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:00:09 2023-02-17 am EST
32.25 EUR   -6.25%
09:00aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
08:53aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
08:47aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell

02/17/2023 | 09:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2023 / 14:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.70 EUR 8054.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.7000 EUR 8054.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81023  17.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563149&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SINO AG
09:00aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
08:53aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
08:47aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
08:30aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
07:04aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
06:58aDd : sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
EQ
02/09Dd : sino AG: Dr. Marcus Krumbholz, buy
EQ
02/09Dd : sino AG: Dr. Marcus Krumbholz, buy
EQ
01/27Beatvest announced that it has received €1.3 million in funding from neosfer GmbH,..
CI
01/09Dd : sino AG: Ingo Hillen, buy
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,90 M 9,50 M 9,50 M
Net income 2022 0,40 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net cash 2022 20,5 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 181x
Yield 2022 154%
Capitalization 80,4 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart SINO AG
Duration : Period :
Sino AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,40 €
Average target price 52,30 €
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hillen Chairman-Management Board
Marcus Krumbholz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Müller Head-Legal & Compliance
Thomas Dierkes Member-Supervisory Board
Rabea Bastges Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO AG33.85%86
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.11.08%41 515
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.75%16 940
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.71%16 454
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED12.98%11 561
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.41%10 668