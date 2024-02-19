Real-time Estimate
DD: sino AG: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH, sell
February 19, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.02.2024 / 18:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name:
Ingo Last name(s):
Hillen Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE0005765507
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 40.00 EUR
2200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 40.0000 EUR
2200.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Tradegate Exchange MIC:
TGAT
19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany Internet:
www.sino.de
End of News
EQS News Service
89733 19.02.2024 CET/CEST
Sino AG is a Germany-based online brokerage company. The Company offers a platform and trading tool targeted at active investors and traders who can use the tool and platform to trade various investments products online. The Company offers two different types of trading tools, which enable clients to trade in real time using a computer or tablet/smartphone: the sino X2GO and the sino MX-PRO. The sino X2GO is a trading platform for use on tablets/smartphones. The sino MX-PRO is used for Multi-Exchange Access on Internet. Clients are able to trade stocks, bonds, futures, derivatives, exchange-traded-funds (ETFs), funds and currencies on the German Stock Exchange XETRA, EUWAX, Euronext, NASDAQ, NYSE and EUREX, among others.
More about the company
