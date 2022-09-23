Advanced search
    XTP   DE0005765507

SINO AG

(XTP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:29 2022-09-23 am EDT
26.90 EUR   -2.18%
09:49aDD : sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:44aDD : sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:39aDD : sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DD: sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/23/2022 | 09:39am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2022 / 15:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 7590.00 EUR
28.00 EUR 3472.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.6550 EUR 11062.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78445  23.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
