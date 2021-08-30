Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Sino AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XTP   DE0005765507

SINO AG

(XTP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/30 04:36:28 am
93.75 EUR   +0.27%
04:08aDGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
08/24DGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
08/20SINO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : sino AG english

08/30/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.08.2021 / 10:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Ingo 
 
 Last name(s): Hillen 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 sino AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299008GFCQY16M45R85 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005765507 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 91.00 EUR     164710.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 91.0000 EUR   164710.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-25; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         Tradegate Exchange 
 
 MIC:          TGAT

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      sino AG 
              Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1 
              40212 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.sino.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69994 30.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

All news about SINO AG
04:08aDGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
08/24DGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
08/20SINO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18DGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
06/30Sino Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/21SINO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/21DGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
02/04DGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
01/15SINO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/13DGAP-DD : sino AG english
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,7 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net income 2021 143 M 169 M 169 M
Net cash 2021 147 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 219 M 258 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart SINO AG
Duration : Period :
Sino AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 93,50 €
Average target price 122,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hillen Chairman-Management Board
Marcus Krumbholz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Müller Head-Legal & Compliance
Götz Röhr Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Middelhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO AG229.23%258
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.20.00%49 508
XP INC.22.66%27 204
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.24.51%21 677
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.46%19 996
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED42.73%15 304