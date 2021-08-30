DGAP-DD : sino AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.08.2021 / 10:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name sino AG b) LEI 5299008GFCQY16M45R85 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005765507 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 91.00 EUR 164710.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 91.0000 EUR 164710.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-25; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: sino AG Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1 40212 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.sino.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69994 30.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)